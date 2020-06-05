Alderman Bill Skains from Ward 1 has been reelected for another two-year term serving the residents of Branson.
Skains faced a strong challenge from candidate Marshall Howden, but was able to hold on by a 193-161 vote. Howden announced on his Facebook page on Wednesday, that he will run for Branson mayor in the 2021 municipal election.
In an interview with Skains, he expressed some concerns due to unemployment and COVID-19, but he is ready to help Branson keep moving forward.
“I think what we have to work through is bringing this community back together,” said Skains. ”There’s some disruptive behavior that was going on in city council, and I think the people that have been elected to office have a common goal of trying to make things smoother. You always are going to be subjected to competing thoughts and you have to respect those, but I think it got a little worse than what it should have been and that fed on through the elections, but COVID-19 is my concern. I’m concerned with the high unemployment rate.
“Government can only work with business, but unless the governor relaxes some of its standards, as far as social distancing and the number of people that can be in places, it’s going to restrict the amount of activity that a business does. We have to rotate out of this at one particular time and return to normalcy. We can facilitate that at the city of Branson, but we can’t dictate it.”
Skains is also thankful to everyone who has helped with his campaign and at the polls.
“I want to thank everybody for showing up under extraordinary circumstances yesterday. I was not a fan, under any circumstances, for the car-voting,” said Skains. “As we sat out there, I watched the lines grow extremely long. This wasn’t a good situation, but the ladies and gentlemen that were working back there as election judges were doing the best they could.
“We talked to people as they drove by. They were going to do their civic duty, and that type of dedication from folks in an off-year election, that has to be respected. I really appreciate the volunteers that helped us through this process. They did extraordinary work.”
