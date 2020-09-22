A Taneyville man is dead and another is in custody charged with 2nd Degree Murder.
Justin D. Sanders, 39, of Taneyville, is facing a felony charge of 2nd degree murder. He is being held in the Taney County Jail without bond, according to online records.
In a press release, Taney County Sheriff Jimmie Russell reported that on Monday, Sept. 21 at approximately 9 p.m., Taney County Dispatch received a 911 call for a man in need of an ambulance in Taneyville due to being assaulted. Upon arrival, deputies found 35-year-old Christopher Glenn Koch deceased.
According to a probable cause statement, on Sept. 21 deputies responded to 706 Myrtle St. in Taneyville. A witness who reported the crime, was in front of the residence. The witness told deputies that the victim was inside the residence and had appeared to have been beaten in the head.
When deputies found the victim lying on the floor, he was on his back with his arms down by his side. Koch did not appear to be breathing and had blunt trauma injuries to his face and head. Ambulance personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Koch deceased.
According to the court document, the witness said Sanders and the victim were having a conversation when Sanders accused the victim of following him. Sanders then began striking Koch without provocation, knocking him to the ground, and continued to assault him.
The witness, along with a second witness, then left the residence, according to the court document.
The second witness told deputies she heard Sanders and Koch in the living room in a verbal altercation. She stated that she did not see Sanders hit Koch, but knew he had.
The second witness said that when she left the residence, she saw that Koch had a bloody eye. She left to the old store in Taneyville where she sat for approximately 45 minutes. When she saw Sanders leave the residence in his green Chevrolet Avalanche, she walked back to the residence, and the other witness was on the phone with 911.
According to the court document, Sanders was located at approximately 12:55 a.m. at his father’s house in Cedarcreek where he was taken into custody and transported to the Taney County Jail. Sanders was found with dried blood on his shoes, sock and shorts. He invoked his rights to an attorney.
The father told detectives that Sanders had stated “it was self defense,” according to the court document.
