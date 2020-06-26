The Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC) is hosting their first annual members show this summer.
It will be located at their brand new SMAC art center, Branson Underground Gallery, at 7 Downing St. in Downtown Hollister.
The opening reception will be held on Friday, July 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibition on view will be July 3 to July 31.
In a previous interview with SMAC Board Member Lynnette Horn, regarding SMAC’s originally planned opening of their new art center on June 5, SMAC was highlighting their business partnership with Branson Underground and their contribution to the naming of the new center.
“There’s a lot happening in SMAC this month as we get ready to open the doors to the new SMAC Art Center,” stated Horn in the interview. “First of all a big thank you to the folks at Branson Underground, who stepped forward to sponsor our art gallery, which will be called Branson Underground Art Gallery for the next 12 months.”
According to the release provided by SMAC, Branson Underground is a new organization that provides a voice for local artists that may not fit into a traditional venue or genre.
Call 417.598.1568 or email info@SMAC-art.org
Visit smac-art.org or their Facebook page.
