Branson’s Titanic Museum debuted an all new display this week featuring a historic item unlike anything else the Titanic has ever welcomed aboard.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Branson Titanic unveiled the 14K gold watch worn and treasured by the late Elvis Presley. At an exclusive media and VIP presentation, Titanic Museum Attraction President, COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg recounted the story of how she learned of the historic timepiece.
“I was reading the Wall Street Journal one day and I noticed an ad from an antique dealer in New Orleans. The ad had the Elvis watch and it was valued at $45,000 that they were obviously trying to sell. So I tore it out and I’m always looking for opportunities for the ship to promote other items and also for the community,” said Kellogg. “So if I get more people that are Elvis fans in here, then that helps the entire community. So I just kind of put a pin the wall and I said, ‘You know Elvis’ birthday is January. It’s slow in January. Maybe I can make hay out of this.’”
Kellogg explained that she put the idea away for later. However, the idea quickly resurfaced after Branson Titanic First Class Maid Jamie Terrell let Kellogg know that Elvis Tribute Artist Dean Z would be performing right across the street at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
“I’m thinking to myself, ‘We’ll if Dean Z’s here, he’ll have a lot of Elvis fans here. I should bring that watch in.’ So I called my curator and I said, ‘You’ve got a week. Get me that watch,’” said Kellogg with a laugh. “So he was able to acquire the watch and we were able to negotiate a deal that we could have it between now and October.”
Elvis’ gold watch was recently purchased by an avid fan and collector William Bednarczyk from M.S. Rau Antiques in New Orleans. The watch is on loan from Bednarczyk, according to a press release.
The gold watch is appropriately being displayed inside the music gallery at the Titanic Museum, alongside the museum’s tributes to the eight musicians who were aboard the Titanic. While standing alongside the new display in the music gallery, Branson Titanic First Class Maid Jamie Terrell explained that, as surprising as it might be, there is a connection between Elvis and the Titanic.
“The band played on and the last song ever played on Titanic was the band leader’s favorite hymn. It was called “Nearer My God to Thee.” Now Elvis, out of all the music that he played, at the heart of it all, his favorite was gospel music,” said Terrell. “Elvis has a huge history, and if you dig around out there in the world you find that Elvis and Titanic’s paths meet and they meet by music. There is a recording. It’s not an official one, but if you dig around you can find it, of Elvis with the Stamps Quartet singing “Nearer My God to Thee,” that last song ever heard on the Titanic. Music brings people together. We’re here right now because of it.”
Terrell added that Elvis and the Titanic also have a unique similarity that connects them.
“Elvis and Titanic: One-word icons known instantly around the world no matter what language you speak,” Terrell said. “You see the word. You know exactly what it means. You see their picture. You know exactly what it is. Not very many people or things can do that. But Elvis and Titanic can do that.”
Terrell also shared the story of how Elvis received the watch.
“This gold watch was a gift given by Sam Phillips, who was a producer for Sun Records who signed Elvis,” said Terrell. “This was a gift to Elvis and you’re going to see the inscription on it there, ‘Elvis Love Sam.’”
As part of the unveiling presentation on Sept. 17, Kellogg invited Dean Z to come perform at the event. Before picking up his guitar to sing “Blue Suede Shoes,” Dean Z shared a few words on behalf of himself and Elvis.
“I just want to say thanks again for having me. I want to put this thing on real bad, but they won’t let me,” Dean Z said with a laugh. “I tell you what. It’s great to have Elvis surrounded by all of the musicians. You know this is a very special hall and for me to be also in the presence of the musicians that were on the ship and of course Elvis Presley and his essence with the watch is very special.”
Elvis’ gold watch will be on display at the Titanic Museum now through the end of October. During the watch’s time in Branson, the Titanic Museum and Dean Z have created a combo ticket deal for folks who’d like to tour the museum to see the watch and also watch Dean Z’s The Ultimate Elvis show at the Clay Cooper Theatre.
Additional information on the combo ticket deal, showtimes and more can all be found at titanicbranson.com or deanz.com.
