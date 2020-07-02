The inaugural Disc Golf Ozarks Dam Open, has been announced for July 11 at Empire Park in Forsyth.
Funded by Liberty Utilities, the disc golf course at Empire Park was officially completed toward the end of last summer. The new course played host to its first Professional Disc Golf Association Sanctioned Tournament in November and is now being given its very own annual tournament.
Disc Golf Monkey Owner and Tournament Director Russ Burns, who put in the course and made the baskets for Empire Park, said they’re expecting approximately 90 players for this upcoming PDGA B-Tier tournament.
“All of the tournaments that are run by the PDGA offer in the B-Tier line, usually offer all of the different divisions,” said Burns. “There’s lots of different divisions including an amateur division, which you’ll see the advance amateur right below the professional, then you’ll have the intermediate and then you’ll have the recreational. Then there’s actually age-guarded divisions for 40, 50, 55, 60 and so on. So we’ll have those divisions offered.”
Burns said that, at a recent tournament in Lebanon, they had 12 different player divisions and welcomed 144 players. At this tournament, Burns said he expects there to be players coming from near and far.
“Usually the four state area is covered, then it seems that we always have someone vacationing or coming through. We’ve had players from pretty much all the different states at different times,” said Burns. “I haven’t heard about anybody from coming too far away right now, but usually it’s, like I said, it’s not unheard of to have people from Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma come from those states.”
For disc golfers who have never played at the course at Empire Park, which runs along the shores of Lake Taneycomo and Powersite Dam, Burns said they’re in for something pretty special.
“Most courses that you play on are courses in public parks, just like that one is, but generally speaking you don’t have a whole lot of water holes. This course is filled with water obviously from the lake. I believe that there’s five holes that you actually play over parts of the lake, which is kind of neat,” Burns said. “Water does crazy things to golfers’ heads. It tends to make it a lot more challenging. As far as what people can expect is, it’s just a fun course – different than anything in our area because of the water. It’s just a gorgeous place to play.”
While the course has many unique locations for its baskets, Burns said there is a particular one he thinks players will find super cool.
“One of the signature holes out there is very short, but it’s kind of unique because it’s up on a stump. It’s kind of funny. If you go out there you’ll notice that there’s a house up on the hill that a tree had fallen on, I guess a year or two ago,” said Burns. “We actually took that stump, we moved it about 900 yards down, buried it, and it looks like there used to be a tree there and we put the basket on top.”
Burns said the course at Empire Park has been a huge success, and he’s grateful to Liberty Utilities for making it happen.
“There’s so many people that play it. I’ve heard from many people that live close to there that there’s people there all the time,” said Burns. “So just a big thanks to the community for supporting it. Know that we’re going to keep on running tournaments out there and bringing people into the community, which is basically what it’s all about.”
Registration for the tournament begins on-site at 8 a.m. A players meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the first round of tee off will be at 10 a.m. The tournament format will include two rounds of 18 holes. Following the tournament, there will be a raffle and then awards.
Entry fees range between $48 and $58 per person depending on the division entered by a player. There will also be a $10 fee for all non-PDGA members.
Registration for the tournament can be completed online at discgolfmonkey.com. Contact Burns at 417-818-7165 or russ@discgolfmonkey.com.
