A Forsyth man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison for child pornography.
Timothy Wayne Carnelison Jr., 35, was sentenced in federal court by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes. His 20 year sentence does not include the possibility of parole.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, Carnelison had pleaded guilty on Feb. 20 to receiving and distributing child pornography.
The investigation began when Google initiated a CyberTip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after locating files of suspected child pornography in Carnelison’s Google Photo application. Investigators confirmed the child pornography and, on Sept. 24, 2019, executed a search warrant at Carnelison’s residence. They found images of child pornography on his cell phone.
Carnelison was sentenced as a prior sex offender, according to the release. He has two prior convictions for statutory sodomy in the first degree and a prior conviction for child molestation.
The court also sentenced Carnelison to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration, according to the release. When he is released from prison, Carnelison will be required to register as a sex offender.
