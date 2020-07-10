The new aldermen, Ward ll Alderman Jeff Seay and Ward lll Alderman Jamie Whiteis, along with some returning aldermen, went through an aldermen training session on July 7. The training consisted of information any seated aldermen would need to know, including the differences between ordinances and resolutions, alderman absences, conflict of interest, the Sunshine Law, attorney client privilege and more.
“It’s extremely important to the community and to the city to make sure that annually when we have new board members come on, if we do, that we take the opportunity to get everyone up to speed on how our ordinances run,” said City Administrator Stan Dobbins. “Most of it will encompass John (Manning, assistant city administrator) basically going over the structure of the city. Lisa will give you some ordinance ... that kind of tells you our procedures.
“Our procedures are basically, they follow state statutes on how we hold meetings, so forth. They show you what authority you do have and what authority you don’t have and probably the biggest and most, I guess challenging things I think a new alderman goes through is you’re going to have a whole lot of new friends. Those new friends will be contacting you about any problem they have with any special project they want to get done. No single alderman has any authority or any power in the city of Branson. It takes the board.”
Some of the specific, need-to-know information provided in the training session includes:
–A resolution is “not binding like an ordinance, and they don’t make law like an ordinance. A resolution is a one-time read, one meeting, it can be passed and it becomes effective,” according to City Clerk Lisa Westfall.
–On a first-read of an ordinance, three ‘yes’ votes are required to pass. On a final reading of an ordinance, it takes four aldermen to vote ‘yes’ for it to pass. This is according to state statute. A resolution can pass with three votes.
–Four out of six aldermen are required to be at a meeting for there to be a quorum.
–In regard to ordinances, “at the municipal level, we can always be more restrictive than state law but we can’t be less restrictive,” according to City Attorney Chris Lebeck.
–Some of the powers a fourth-class city board has include: The ability to remove appointive officers and elective offers by a two-thirds vote, elect an acting president to serve in the absence of the mayor (acting President is Alderman Bob Simmons) and impose penalties for violation of ordinances.
–“The Mayor has veto powers in a fourth-class municipality. If Mayor (Edd) Akers decides to veto a decision, the board can override that decision,” said Lebeck.
–“Municipalities have the ability, independent of the county, independent of the state, to pass laws relating to the spread of infectious diseases within the city limits and can enforce those laws five miles outside of the city limits,” said Lebeck.
–Lebeck states that a “conflict of interest is generally defined as a conflict between the private interests and the official responsibilities of a person in a position of trust.” It is codified in city code they “shall disclose on the records of the Board of Aldermen the nature of the interest.” If the conflict of interest is not disclosed or readily apparent the board could face a decision if it reaches a level of impeachment or other further actions against the alderman, like being passed on to the Highway Patrol or the FBI depending on the nature of the conflict.
Near the end of the session, Akers gave some final thoughts and words of wisdom to those in attendance.
“Now that we’ve drank through a firehose ... it’s good information,” said Akers. “I appreciate the time you all have spent getting this together, I appreciate the efforts you’ve made to try to help us understand. It’s also helpful, I think, that it is a public meeting, it’s the public that needs to know we have certain responsibilities and the reason we do things and the legalities that are involved. We’re trying to do our best, but we’re human folks, we make errors, we’re just like everybody else. We’re trying to do the best job we can.”
Aldermen Kevin McConnell and Larry Milton did not attend.
