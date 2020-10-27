After 21 years in public education, Hollister High School Principal Terry Jamieson has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
“Time goes by fast,” Mr. Jamieson shares, “and the realization of the importance of the roles I have been able to fulfill is humbling.”
Jamieson has dedicated his educational career to shaping the lives of countless young adults. He has served as a teacher and as a coach, and he has spent the past 17 years in administration.
“We are grateful for Mr. Jamieson’s leadership and service at Hollister High School,” said Brian Wilson, superintendent of the Hollister R-V School District. “Mr. Jamieson is a leader with integrity, passion, determination, and above all, a heart for those whom he served.”
Jamieson said retirement is the right next step for him and his wife, Jill. They are looking forward to the next chapter in their lives that retirement will bring.
The Board of Education will be discussing in the near future how to proceed in seeking a replacement for the high school principal. Jamieson will continue to serve as principal through the end of the school year to ensure a smooth transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.