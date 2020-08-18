The Branson AquaPlex is hosting their annual Labor Day Doggie Swim Night, also known as Doggie Dive-In.
‘Man’s Best Friend’ will take over the outdoor AquaPlex on Monday, Sept. 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
As long as each dog has their own handler and remains on a leash while on deck, these furry companions will have a chance to play fetch with their favorite toy, doggie paddle around the pool and even make a splash off the diving board.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their furry friend’s own toys to play with.
According to the release provided by the city of Branson, the health and safety of all participants is a top priority and face coverings will be required unless social distancing is possible.
To register for this event, go online to secure.rec1.com/MO/branson-mo/catalog
To receive a discounted fee of $6 for a dog and handler duo, register before Sept. 7. Registration the day of the event will cost $8 for each dog and handler duo. Additional spectators will pay $2 per person.
For information, call the Branson RecPlex 417.335.2368 or visit bransonparksandrecreation.com
