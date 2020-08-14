Branson radio station 106.3 KRZK is taking a whole new approach with its morning show time slot and will now be focusing on “The Up Side” of life, community and humanity.
On Friday, July 31, the Branson area said a fond farewell to the longtime KRZK radio personality Janet Ellis as she signed of the airwaves for the final time before embarking on her retirement journey. However, before she left, Ellis officially passed the reins of her morning show time slot off to Joshua Clark and Russell Willoughby to take her place as the new hosts.
Starting on Aug. 17, folks are invited to tune into 106.3 FM to hear the debut of The Up Side with Josh and Russ, which will air every weekday morning from 6 to 9 a.m.
Reflecting on the duties that have been placed upon the new morning show duo to fill the shoes once graced by Ellis, Willoughby said it will be a challenge to live up to the reputation of his “Crazy Aunt Janet,” who was the do-all personality.
“Coming in with the legacy that she has built with these studios that have come before us for 26 years, and the audience she has, we want to come in with the respect looking back.” said Willoughby. “Pay tribute to the past there, bring in our fresh flavor, bring in our content our way, but I think tribute would also be the biggest take-home for me on that.”
Clark also said there is a reason the station felt it’s going to take two people to do what Ellis did every morning on-air.
“So two people to replace the personality, but we’ve got some help upstairs (leadership). We’re going to have some help downstairs (on-air talent). We’re getting a lot of things that just wasn’t common place when Janet was here. The fact that they feel we need all that stuff,” Clark said laughing. “Says a lot about the legacy that we’re taking over for.”
For the new show, Willoughby said there will be some new features, but there will also be a few things that people have grown accustomed to.
“We will still be a staple portion of the community as far as discussing things with community leaders, entertainment leaders and anyone who is involved in this Ozark Mountain Country life we live. We want to have that information. We also want to broaden the sounding board of our listening community. We want to be the voice for them,” said Willoughby. “Most importantly with The Up Side, we want to rejoice in those good times. We want to have the good news that is happening, the help that’s being done in this town and community.”
Clark also said, as both of them are longtime members of the Branson area, they’ll be using the show to cast a wide net to discuss what’s important to everyone in the community.
“It’s about entertaining and educating the community, while at the same time try to whip a positive message,” said Clark. “We won’t always preach, but for the most part our goal is to entertain, inform and to educate, while giving it a positive spin, and that’s where The Up Side comes from.”
By using that positive entertaining and educational information, Willoughby said listeners can expect to hear a lot of good news stories, even on days where they really have to dig for a real good one.
“I looked through my news feeds of both social media and news apps that I have,” Willoughby said. “It was four and a half minutes until I found a good news story, a positive uplifting story. We will be doing multiples of those an hour. We will have all kinds of national news, international news and local news that is good and positive.”
To find some of those localized good news stories, Clark said, they’ll be turning to people here in Ozark Mountain Country for help.
“This is you all’s show,” said Clark. “We’re going to be asking you guys to send in you’re positive uplifting stories. We’re going to be asking you to send in, ‘Hey look, my kid did this. My kid went above and beyond. He did something for his brother, his sister, his friend, his teacher, his mom, his grandpa.’”
Willoughby continued, “‘My boss, my alderman, the guy picking up trash on the side of the road.’ Those kind of situations. The community portion, we’re creating the brand The Up Sider, and you can be a part of that.”
Folks will be able to interact with the on-air talents by messaging them on social media or through the KRZK Text Line.
Outside of their new morning show, Clark said they’ve also got a few more new things coming to KRZK, starting with the playing of songs from the biggest legends of country music.
“There are Branson legends that have legendary songs. There are legendary artists, who have legendary songs. There are not-so-legendary artist who have legendary songs. So all those things go in,” said Clark. “It will be a top-to-bottom station rebrand. You will see new logos. You will hear new liners. You will hear new drops, new bits, new jingles and new everything. It starts with us, but it’s a whole rebranding, a rebirth of this station.”
To stay up to date on all the latest information coming from The Up Side with Josh and Russ, visit their page on Facebook.
