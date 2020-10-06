Missouri State Parks representatives will be hosting an informational public meeting at the highly anticipated Ozark Mountain State Park.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at Ozark Mountain State Park, 4424 Sycamore Church Rd. Branson, at the metal barn in the park.
At the meeting, the public will be able to share comments, ask questions and listen to the staff provide information.
According to a press release provided by Missouri State Parks, input from the public is important to the Missouri State Parks. These meetings give staff an opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans, while also allowing the public to provide feedback.
All COVID-19 guidelines are strongly encouraged at the meeting, including: practicing social distancing, using hand sanitizer, avoiding large crowds, staying home if sick and wearing face coverings when proper social distancing isn’t possible.
Ozark Mountain State Park is not yet open to the public. According to Superintendent Carl Bonnell, it is too early in the process to provide an estimated opening date.
There will also be another informational meeting held on Oct. 15 for Table Rock State Park, 5272 State Highway 165, at 7 p.m.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives Ozark Mountain State Park was established in 2016. The land that makes up the park was acquired after a lawsuit between the states and an oil company that found that the oil company caused unnecessary damage to land and water around the United States, including Missouri.
From the lawsuit, the oil company was asked to pay $5.15 billion to help the states that were affected recover. The money paid to Missouri then allowed the state to purchase land in several areas of Missouri that were then slated to become parks, including Ozark Mountain State Park.
Ozark Mountain State Park, according to archives, was purchased for $2.8 million, covers 1,011 acres, 430 of which are Ozark glades and 400 of which are forest. It also includes five bald knobs, five bedrock-lined tributary streams and several wet-weather waterfalls.
According to a Conceptual Development Plan presented in October 2019, Ozark Mountain Park contains 742 plant species, including seven rare species; and 53 breeding bird species.
Plant species include prickly pear cactus, American aloe, blue wild indigo and bottlebrush blazing star. Some of the animal species found include roadrunners, painted buntings, Bachman’s sparrows, prairie warblers, wood pewees, fish crows, kestrels, collared lizards, spotted skunks, long-tailed weasels, tarantulas, scorpions and ringed salamanders.
Also located on the site is the historic old Garber school building.
According to archives, the purpose of Ozark Mountain State Park is to protect and improve quality and aquatic resources in Roark Creek by preserving a signature natural glade-woodland environment in its watershed. This will allow the park to help improve water quality in Roark Creek and in five tributary creeks that feed into it.
For more information about the meeting, call Missouri State Parks at 417-334-4704.
For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.
