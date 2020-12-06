A Stone County man is in custody following the Dec. 6 shooting death of a man from Crane.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said at approximately 4:38 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Blackberry Lane, on the edge of Crane, in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the gunshot victim deceased. The victim was later identified as Nathan Johnson, 27, of Crane.
Stone County Detectives investigated the homicide scene and information was obtained about the shooting suspect who had left the scene. After checking numerous addresses, deputies made contact with the suspect by phone and negotiated with him to turn himself in, according to the press release.
The suspect, identified only as a 23 year old man from Crane in the release, was taken into custody at 8:52 p.m. Deputies then recovered the weapon and a vehicle, stated the release.
According to Stone County Sheriff’s Office online inmate roster, Tucker Levi Moore, 23, was booked into the Stone County Jail on an arresting charge of 1st Degree Murder.
As of press time, the suspect had been placed on a 24-hour investigative hold to await formal charges from the Stone County Prosecutors Office. The investigation is continuing, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.