A hot topic for the city of Branson made another appearance, this time at the Branson Planning Commission meeting.
On Oct. 6, city staff brought before the Planning Commission a request to amend Branson Municipal Code Chapter 94 - Zoning, pertaining to special events.
This topic was originally brought before the Board of Aldermen at a study session on Aug. 20.
The presented amendments included:
- Article I: Modification of the special event definition to include all locations within the city.
- Article IV: Implementation of three special event levels to better address application submission requirements, the review and approval process, and permit fees.
- Article IV: Consideration of the city’s ability to recoup costs associated with assisting special events.
The Planning Commission board voted down the request with five “no” votes and one “yes” vote by Commissioner Brenda Romine.
Currently, special events are charged a $111 fee to help cover the wages of city staff needed for the special event.
However, the amendment proposed the development of three tiers that would have included:
Tier one would be a $140 fee and have the following components: estimated daily attendance of 1-1,000 people, minor impacts to surrounding areas, held within existing venue, minor transportation needs, no public safety staffing beyond normal operations and application must be submitted 15 days prior to the event.
Tier two would be a $280 fee, lasts multiple days with an estimated attendance of 1,001 to 5,000 people, moderate impacts to surrounding areas, held within existing venue, moderate transportation needs and short-term road closures, may require more public safety staffing than normal operations and application must be submitted 30 days prior to the event.
Tier three would be a $560 fee, lasts multiple consecutive days with an estimated attendance over 5,000 people, created significant impacts to surround area, cannot be held within existing venue, requires significant transportation needs with long term closures, will require public safety staffing beyond normal operations and application must be submitted 90 prior to the event.
Another proposed amendment included the city having the ability to be reimbursed for resources used to help assist with Special Events.
According to the report, before 2010 the city required special events to reimburse the city for their expenses. Over the last five years, approximately $25,000 has been paid by the city to help with special events with no reimbursement.
“So Joel, with all due respect, I think you’re just making a bunch of busy work for yourselves,” said Vice-Chairperson Rick Davis. “I appreciate the newcomers to town observing changes that need to be made and having a motivation to try to make things better, but I think that this is an effort to put more control in the government’s hands and reduce the freedom of individual property owners to have gatherings, if they want to.
“Now we’re required to have a two week or 30 day or longer process to go through and to pay a fee for it, I just think that what we currently have in existence is adequate. I do agree that the change of ‘shall’ to ‘may’ (be reimbursed by special events) should go back to ‘shall’ and we should charge special events, those that really rise to the occasion of being a special event. But, I just can’t support the majority of your recommendation.”
According to the staff report, the Special Event Team was formed in September 2019 by the Assistant City Administrator, John Manning, “to improve overall situational awareness of potential special events and other activities within the region.”
The team consisted of 15 representatives from various city departments, organizations and interests. According to the report, the team met on nine separate occasions to “discuss successes and to identify opportunities for improvement within the special event process.” They also “reviewed the city’s role in the management, leadership and oversight of unique events which may have an impact on the community.”
Visit the Planning Commission ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the complete agenda item.
