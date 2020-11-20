For the 12th year, a retired kitchen director for Reeds Spring School District, and her family, are providing a free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner.
Although the dinner is still being prepared at the Reeds Spring Intermediate School, located at 175 Elementary Rd., no dine-in option will be available this year due to COVID-19
However, Shirley Mease’s dedicated, hard-working family will have a drive-thru option available for everyone from 12 till 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.
There will also be a free delivery option for those who do not have transportation. To sign-up for a delivered Thanksgiving dinner, call Shirley Mease at 417-337-3414 before Nov. 24.
“This year, for some reason, I’m just more excited about doing it, simply because this has been a trying time for everyone,” said Mease. “2020 has had a lot of different looks, and I just feel like this is the one time that people can just enjoy a nice meal and try not to think about the world and everything that is going on with the virus and all that. I just feel like this is just a time to escape from that and have a nice meal either with your family or just very few people in your little circle, instead of having a large crowd. We want to keep everybody safe, so this is why we decided to do the drive-thru and deliveries only.”
Despite this minor change, everyone can still expect the delicious meal they’ve grown to love over the years.
“We’ll still have the turkey, and then we’ll have mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, green beans, hot roll and a dessert,” said Mease. “So, really the only difference is, if it was coming from the school they would have a variety of salads and they would have a variety of desserts. This way we’re just having a pumpkin pie.”
If anyone would like to donate to the cause, donations are always welcome.
“We always take donations,” said Mease. “Lots of area businesses like Oakley Auto World, they help us so much, and so many of the resorts have stepped up and given us monetary donations, and churches. It’s just amazing the community that we live in is just so giving and it always amazes me. This year they’ve outdone it once again, it’s just been amazing.”
Similar to other years, they will still be offering free personal hygiene products for those who need them. Bags of groceries, as done in previous years, will not be available.
“This year, we are going to be doing just the personal hygiene products because there’s a lot of (places like) Convoy of Hope that’s doing a lot of the grocery giveaways to different churches and schools and stuff like that,” said Mease. “So we thought we’ll just go with the personal hygiene, (thinking) that they may need that, more so than the groceries.”
Despite the hurdles they’ve faced to hold this annual event, this loving family is ready for another year of giving.
“Derek Ryan, he graduated from Reeds Spring, he always made 12 smoked turkeys. Well this year, the plant where he would order them from, blew up in Texas,” said Mease. “I was thinking ‘oh my goodness, what are we going to do, that’s 12 smoked turkeys.’
“Anyway, he says ‘I know it’s devastating for us right now, but I think it’s going to be a blessing.’ He knew somebody that knew somebody and told him to call Buckinghams in Springfield. So he said ‘Shirley, the charge that I have to pay to mail those to you, not only can I send you the 12, I can send you 12 more.’ So he’s sending me 24 turkeys that are already smoked and all we have to do is go pick them up. Ain’t that amazing what God does? When you think you have a disaster, you don’t know how in the world you’re gonna come up with these extra turkeys that you were counting on and then God gives you double. It’s just amazing.”
