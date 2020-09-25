The Branson Tri-Lakes News editorial staff took home several awards – including two first-place awards – at this year’s Missouri Press Foundation Better Newspaper Contest.
The awards were for stories published during the 2019 calendar year.
Managing Editor Cliff Sain won a first-place award in the category of Best Military Story for his November 2019 story about a group of Navy Seals who met each other in Branson for the first time since a 1972 mission in the Gulf of Tonkin that was kept secret for decades. Click here to read the full story.
Former Branson Tri-Lakes News Entertainment Editor Josh Clark won a first place award in the Best Story About History category for his story about the 125th anniversary of tours at Silver Dollar City’s Marvel Cave. Click here to read the full story.
Current Entertainment Editor Tim Church picked up a second-place award in the category of Best Story about History for his story about an interactive map created by Branson GIS Coordinator Curtis Copeland that shows the path taken through the Tri-Lakes area in 1818 by explorer Henry Rowe Schoolcraft. Click here to read the full story.
Finally, an honorable mention was awarded to former Branson Tri-Lakes News reporter John Robinson in the Best Story About Religion category for his reporting on the 2019 Loaves and Fishes program in Branson. Click here to read the full story.
The awards ordinarily would have been announced during the annual Missouri Press Association Convention, which was to have been held in Jefferson City this year. The convention was canceled because of the pandemic, so the awards were announced in an online video Sept. 24.
