Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to back-to-back structure fires from the night of Dec. 1 to the morning of Dec. 2.
At 10 p.m. on Dec. 1, Western Taney County Fire Chief Chris Berndt reported his crews responded to a structure fire on Lindell Drive at The Wilderness Club at Big Cedar Lodge.
“When the first units arrived, the roof was on fire at one of the cabins. We were able to extinguish the fire relatively quickly, and it burned a pretty significant hole right next to the chimney in that cabin,” said Berndt. “So it also did damage inside. It had burned all the way through the roof.”
Berndt said that investigators believe the fire started on the outside of the cabin.
“The people didn’t really know that they had a flue fire or anything like that. It was either just burning embers coming out of the chimney or they had a flue fire that set the roof on fire. The bulk of the fire was knocked down pretty quickly. It took about 15 minutes, but we remained on scene for close to two hours by the time everything was completed.”
Western Taney County Fire crews from six different stations responded to that fire at Big Cedar. There were no injuries.
The following morning, on Dec. 2, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Berndt said units were dispatched to small structure fire on Wolf Den Road, off of J Highway, in Kirbyville.
“When units arrived, there was a shed on fire, but it had pretty much collapsed at that point,” Berndt said. “It took but just a few minutes to extinguish the fire, the remains of it.”
As for the cause of the shed fire, Berndt said the residents had been burning a brush pile or trash the night before.
“During the night the fire had spread and sometime early this morning set the shed on fire,” said Berndt. “The thing with that is, traditionally overnight the humidity comes up quite a bit, so you don’t normally have those issues. But if you have a night where the humidity doesn’t come up as much, then it can turn into a problem like it did for those people on Wolf Den Road.”
Berndt added that there was no surrounding damage to any other property or structure other than the shed.
“All in all, we were probably on the scene for less than an hour on that call,” he said. “That shed is a complete loss. There’s nothing left of it really.”
There were no injuries reported.
