Firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were all seized from a property in Galena by the Stone County Sheriff’s Office on June 16.
In a press release, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies executed a search warrant at 213 West 5th Street in Galena. During the search of the property, deputies discovered more than two pounds of marijuana, two different types of schedule II controlled substances, drug packaging items, assorted drug paraphernalia and three firearms.
The investigation into this case is continuing. Charges are being submitted to the Stone County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office said they welcome any information about suspected drug information. Residents have the option to call and ask for a detective or submit an email to tips@stonecountymosheriff.com.
