The Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks has once again partnered with Drug Free Ozarks and MissouriCare to host its free Narcan training program.
The Narcan training is being held Thursday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 7 p.m. Compared to training programs of the past, this training will take place virtually on Zoom. During the training, individuals will learn how to administer naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication, according to Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks Prevention Coordinator Sharon Perkins.
“We will have Marietta Hagan with the Drug Free Ozarks. She will actually be doing the presentation. Then once she goes through the presentation, she will cover background about the opioid epidemic, how opioid effect the brain and that kind of thing,” said Perkins. “She specially targets the Taney and Stone county area, so we will get information that pertains to our counties. Then she will go over how to, if you think somebody is opioid overdose you will be able to administer the Narcan. She will explain all of that.”
Training attendees will also get to hear from Melanie Ball with MissouriCare, who will start the discussion and share what services are available to families in the area through her program.
Perkins shared this is the third year that they’ve chosen to host this training program, which, along with her position at the club, is all thanks to a grant from the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
“Part of what we do is community forums and education for the community members, parents and that type of stuff. So the Narcan training is one of them that I try to do at least every year, just because you never know. Sometimes it’s not somebody that is purposely trying to do an overdose,” said Perkins. “Sometimes maybe they’re taking this medication, it’s prescription because of cancer or something and they miscalculate it. Especially now in these times of COVID we don’t have families coming and checking medications. We want to be able to, if somebody has accidentally or maybe they’re doing it illegal, we want to be able to bring them back so they can have the treatment that they need to fight whatever the substance abuse is.”
Like many things in 2020 that have either had to cancel, be postponed or adapt to the pandemic, Perkins shared they felt the best option, in order to still hold the training, was to take it virtual.
“I enjoy learning new information and trying to share new information with families in the community. So every month we have scheduled until January some sort of virtual training that we are providing,” said Perkins. “If we had it our way, we would much rather have it in person, because I think you don’t feel as nervous to ask questions and that type of thing. But right now we can’t do that, so we’re doing the best we can.”
Once training participants have been trained in the administration of the Narcan, they are invited to receive a free Naloxone kit to have on hand. Perkins explained that they are working to set up designated locations in Taney County to get the kits to those who have completed the training.
Perkins said there is no need to pre-register or sign-up to participate. At 6 p.m. on Thursday people can just log onto the Zoom meeting to join in. The Zoom meeting ID is 893 3001 9527 and the passcode is 128283.
For additional information contact Perkins at 417-336-2420, ext: 221 or visit drugfreeozarks.org.
