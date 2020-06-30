In celebration of our country’s independence, there will be several area locations where folks can take in fireworks displays and Fourth of July activities in the coming days.
Starting on July 3, the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting it’s annual Fireburst fireworks show in Kimberling City. The fireworks display will begin around 9 p.m., once it gets dark. Fireburst is a more than 30-year tradition at Table Rock Lake, and the fireworks are shot off near the Kimberling City bridge. The display can be viewed by land or by boat.
Fireburst is made possible through donations by businesses and community members. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for online donations. Visit gofundme.com/f/TRLFireburst2020.
Also on July 3, the Branson Landing is hosting its 13th Annual Liberty Light Up. The Branson Landing will once again have a beer garden open to the public starting at 4:30 p.m., along with live music from event emcee Dj Broc. The Branson Landing Town Square will feature three beverage tents where adult beverages, soda and water will be served.
The Ridge Runner Cloggers from North Central Arkansas will perform in front of the Branson Landing Fountains at 5:15 p.m., followed by the band Mile Zero at 6 p.m. and the Dirty Saints at 8 p.m. The Liberty Light Up Fireworks Spectacular will then begin at 9 p.m.
“This year’s celebration promises to be even more extraordinary than previous years, featuring a one-of-a-kind, up close, choreographed opening with a magnificent display from Premier Pyrotechnics Inc. and a heart-stopping grand finale,” said Branson Landing Director of Marketing Nikki Sivils in a press release. “Also, for added safety we’ll have free masks available, we’ve added six new automatic hand sanitizing stations throughout Town Square, and we ask everyone to be respectful of others personal space.”
Visit bransonlanding.com for additional information.
On July 4, the city of Hollister will be hosting its 67th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration starting at 9:15 p.m. In an effort to prevent large social gatherings, the city of Hollister will not be hosting its annual Celebration in the Park event prior to the fireworks this year.
“This year, due to COVID-19, we have decided to limit our activities to the fireworks only on Saturday, July 4,” said city of Hollister Assistant City Administrator Denise Olmstead in a Facebook video. “Also know there are several locations throughout the community where the fireworks may be viewed. That evening prior to the show, Western Taney County Fire Protection District’s ladder truck will extend the American flag high into the sky.
“Anywhere throughout the community where you can see that American flag will be a great place to take in the show.”
The city of Hollister is encouraging attendees to tailgate only with family and household members and to keep six-feet in distance between vehicles and groups while viewing the fireworks. Wearing face masks when appropriate and practicing good personal hygiene are also being encouraged. Visit cityofhollister.com.
The 55th Annual Rockin’ Rockaway Beach 4th of July Celebration will also be held on July 4. Starting at 12 p.m. there will be craft, business and direct sales vendors, food vendors, live music and kids games and activities in downtown Rockaway Beach.
The fireworks display in Rockaway Beach will begin at 9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to the viewing area.
Anyone interested in making a monetary donation for fireworks or prize donations for the kids games can contact Angel Meyer at 417-230-3850. Visit rockawaybeach-mo.org.
Other surrounding fireworks display hot spots on July 4 include the Chateau on the Lake Resort in Branson, Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale and Treasure Lake RV Resort in Branson, which will begin their annual fireworks displays after dark.
Traditionally, Big Cedar Lodge has opened up its entire itinerary of July 4th activities to the public; however, due to COVID-19, all of its on-property concerts, activities and events will be restricted to resort guests only.
Visit bigcedar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.