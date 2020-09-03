A decision will be made on Sept. 8 by Branson Aldermen to either extend Branson’s face covering mandate or let it expire.
To get updated on the most recent information, the aldermen held a special study session Sept. 3.
At the meeting, both Jerry Henry, CEO of H2R Market Research, and Lisa Marshall, director of the Taney County Health Department, spoke to the board to give presentations.
Henry spoke to the latest wave of research presented by the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB.
A few highlights from the study showed:
–84% of Branson visitors say mask mandates would either make them more likely to visit or would have no impact whatsoever.
–24% of Branson travelers are less likely than the average American traveler to support the idea of a mask mandate.
–46% of Branson prospects somewhat distrust or do not trust other people at all to act responsibly when it comes to wearing masks.
H2R Market Research provides new, updated information regarding consumer sentiment and customer intent regarding travel.
“The Branson research came from two sources: one is known visitors where we collected the email address through the use of our intercept research over the past three years. So these are visitors that, the way we got their email addresses is, they provided it while they were actually visiting Branson,” said Henry. “The other source is the e-subscriber list from the Branson CVB. These are enthusiasts that like receiving information on Branson on a regular basis, most of which did this at one point or another.”
Marshall, with the Taney County Health Department, spoke on facts related to COVID-19 in Taney County.
The presentation did show that cases are declining in Taney County.
During the presentation, Alderman Larry Milton, who was the only aldermen to vote against the current face covering mandate, asked Marshall questions about the links to cases and the wearing of masks.
“Are you suggesting that because we’ve had a steep decline beginning Aug. 1, that is because we’ve passed a mask mandate,” asked Milton.
To which Marshall replied that it’s evident that “we’re doing something right.”
“What I’m saying again is, obviously we’re doing something right,” said Marshall. “We know that masks slow the spread of COVID-19, and we’re seeing that we’re having that here. We’re wearing the face coverings, and we’re seeing our numbers are declining. The best research out there is showing that face coverings do slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Branson’s face covering ordinance went into effect on July 31 and is set to expire on Sept. 8.
Visit bransonmo.gov for more information.
