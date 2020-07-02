The Stone County Health Department has reported that six Silver Dollar City employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release issued Thursday afternoon, three of those individuals live in Stone County and were included in an earlier case county. Stone County still stands at 20 confirmed cases among county residents.
The Stone County Health Department press release:
Stone County Health Department (SCHD) is confirming 6 employees at Silver Dollar City have tested positive for Covid-19. This is currently being investigated as a possible outbreak. All employees were masked while on park and have been quarantined at home. All close contacts of the employees, including coworkers have also been quarantined. Only 3 of the cases reside in Stone County and have been included in the previous case count.
Silver Dollar City has fully cooperated with the investigation and is following all the necessary precautionary measures. Silver Dollar City currently requires all guests and staff to wear masks, making the risk of exposure very low. As part of Stone County Health Department’s duty to protect the public’s health we are informing of potential community exposure. People who were at this location on this date are at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Dates of Public Exposure:
June 17th- 7:45-1:00 -Masked
June 20th- All Day -Masked
June 24th- All Day -Masked
June 25th- All Day -Masked
June 26th- All Day -Masked
The health department encourages all residents to take appropriate precautions such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. CDC is also recommending cloth face coverings or masks as an additional, voluntary public health measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (N95 respirators should continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders). The cloth face coverings or masks should be worn in areas of significant community-based transmission (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
For more information, call us 417-357-6134, follow us on Facebook or visit our website: www.stonecountyhealthdepartment.com.
Silver Dollar City statement
Earlier in the day, Silver Dollar City issued the following statement:
“Silver Dollar City has been informed of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since opening on June 13. Our thoughts are with them and their families during this difficult time.
“We are working closely with the health departments to follow all required and recommended protocols.
“Our safety team has completed contact tracing and determined additional employees were in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive employees. Those employees who have been in direct contact are quarantined from work as established by CDC guidelines and are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19.”
