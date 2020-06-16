Ozarks Technical Community College appointed new presidents to their Richwood Valley and Table Rock campuses.
OTC announced Tuesday that, beginning July 1, Cliff Davis will begin his role as president of the OTC Richwood Valley campus in Christian County, and Robert Griffith will begin his new role as president of the OTC Table Rock campus in Hollister.
Davis will be replacing Jeff Jochems, who, according to a press release from OTC, will be retiring June 30 after working with OTC for 29 years.
According to the release, Davis has served as president of the Table Rock campus and vice chancellor for the OTC System from 2014-2020 where he oversaw the expansion of the campus with new facilities and programs including nursing, behavioral health, emergency medical services, computer information science, HVAC and construction technology.
Prior to his previous role, Davis served the college as vice chancellor for advancement/student affairs/strategic planning, and as executive director of the OTC Foundation.
“The Richwood Valley campus is a gem in Christian County, and I look forward to engaging with this community,” said Davis in the release. “I’m excited to explore opportunities for growth within the campus as we provide our students with robust program offerings that lead to personal and professional success.”
Griffith will be replacing Davis as president of the Table Rock campus.
According to the release, Griffith’s time at OTC began when he was hired as a coordinator of the OTC’s extension center in Branson 13 years ago. Griffith’s role continued to grow as the center grew into a full-service campus.
Before Griffith’s appointment to president, he served as dean of academic and student affairs where he oversaw the academic and operational aspects of the campus and coordinated all aspects of the student experience, including recruitment, retention, academic advising and student discipline.
Griffith will continue his roles held by his previous position as well as his new role of president, according to the release.
“I learned a great deal from the years I spent working directly for both Dr. Jochems and Dr. Davis,” said Griffith in the release. “I’m honored and very excited to begin serving my hometown and the Table Rock student body in this new capacity.”
