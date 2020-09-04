The Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant has been a continuous conversation piece due to its extreme risk of flood damage, that could become as severe as a complete inundation (overflow).
“Many of you know that we’re working very diligently, many of us in the city are trying to get grants to fund the wastewater treatment plant and what we need to do to get flood proofing,” said city Finance Director Jamie Rouch at the meeting.
“In order to do that, we have meetings every Tuesday, and we talk through what needs to be happening with the state and this is one of those items that they need approval for myself (and Branson Utilities Director) Mike Ray to be able to sign off on some plans, myself to be able to sign off on the grants and Mayor your signature as well. So, this is one of those steps in the grant process that we need in an effort to move it forward.”
The Compton Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant is located near the banks of Lake Taneycomo and, according to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, has been in danger of flooding three times since 2011 by a matter of inches.
At the Aug. 25 Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, the board unanimously passed a resolution that authorizes the city to apply for financial assistance with the United States Department of Commerce - Economic Development Administration.
The grant that could come from this application would then be used to finance the Compton Wastewater Treatment Plant flood proofing project.
According to Rouch, “up to around $10 million” is what the city is shooting for in grant funding.
According to a city staff report, it would be approximately $80 million to completely replace the facility if it were completely destroyed by flood waters.
If flooding were to occur, an excessive amount of environmental and economic damage would result and the facility would be put off-line due to an inability to treat sewage.
According to the report, in March 2020, the city requested public comment and received almost 400 letters of support for the project from city residents and businesses.
The responses were then provided to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
According to the Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, a conceptual design study was completed in 2019 to identify viable flood protection options for the facility. This resulted in the study engineer recommending a permanent sheet-pile type flood wall with an associated groundwater pumping system for the facility.
After gathering proposals from three firms and submitting them to the Capital Improvements Committee on Sept. 10, 2019 it was unanimously decided to award the engineering work to HDR Engineering.
City staff then worked with HDR representatives for several months to pinpoint 11 task segments to be completed in phase two of the engineering process.
Phase two was not to exceed $456,145, which totals 4.5% of the estimated project cost of $10.2 million.
As of the beginning of June 2020, the city had already invested $96,800 in the conceptual study.
