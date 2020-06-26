Branson visitors say that shows and safety are important considerations on their next trip to the Live Music Show Capitol of the World.
Those were part of some recent findings presented to the Branson aldermen by the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.
At the June 18 Branson Board of Aldermen study session, two presentations were given regarding findings from the Branson Chamber’s primary research firm.
Ashley Garoutte from H2R Research, the Chamber’s primary research firm, presented both presentations with the help of Ashley Ophoven, who reported on specifically the national data in the recovery study.
The first presentation was the Branson Consumer Research Study.
“During the first several weeks of COVID-19, we worked with Jerry Henry at H2R Research to develop a 30-question survey to better understand the future consumer intent to travel,” said Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & Convention and Visitors Bureau Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Wood in an email.
“The purpose of conducting this multiple wave research program was to better understand the current sentiment of prospective Branson visitors and to determine the best way to position the area for a safe return of visitation in the coming months.
“This study was conducted among past Branson visitors who had previously provided their email address as part of the Branson CVB’s ongoing visitor intercept research program. We receive this study in waves and expect to have an updated version this week.
“Unlike most national studies that are out there and available, this study is very specific to the Branson consumer and is showing better results compared to the national studies.
“As we always base our marketing on research, we used that to develop our phased marketing approach based on the data received in the study, making sure the specific consumer is delivered the correct content.”
According to the presentation, the key performance indicators stated that 54% of respondents say they intend to visit Branson this year and 60% will visit Branson by the end of summer 2020.
Also, 84% believe shows/theatres are among the most important activities to their next visit to Branson and 45% stated “the ONE message” that would make them feel the safest about visiting Branson would be about the actions businesses are taking to keep them safe.
The second presentation was the Branson KPI Dashboard.
“Our Branson Chamber and CVB team has been working on developing this tool for the last year and are thrilled to roll it out for our community to use in analyzing our Key Performance Indicators that were previously seen in the quarterly reports,” said Wood.
Visit bransonmo.gov for the full presentation.
