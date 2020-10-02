It’s almost time for Hollister’s Grape & Fall Festival and everyone is invited to join in on the fun.
“We’re going to have something for everyone from every age, from the entertainment, to the kid’s section, the run, the walk, the food,” said Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board John Hagey. “We’re just encouraging people to come, participate as safely as they want to participate, do what they feel comfortable doing. That would just be our ask, to just come and have fun with us.”
The Grape & Fall Festival will take place Oct. 10 on Historic Downing Street in Hollister from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“Grape and Fall Festival is a festival that’s been around since 1911. It began as the Hollister Grape Carnival back then and was discontinued during World War ll,” said Hagey. “In 1998 the festival was restarted again by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hollister. It’s been a mainstay on and off since then.”
According to Hagey, there will be approximately 80 different craft vendors, nonprofits and businesses that will be represented on Downing Street.
“We’ll have a kid’s area. Kids will be making their own slime this year on top of other carnival-like games,” said Hagey. “(There will be) a small little exercise spot where they can stretch their legs and have a little fun, social distance style, on Historic Downing Street.”
There will also be several other fun activities that day. Including the Color Me Grape 5K, the Grape Stomp and the Dogs Gone Grape Pageant.
“We do have our historic Grape Stomp that will take place again this year, and that is always a lot of fun,” said Hagey. “There will be teams of two-to-four people that will be stomping in live grape barrels with fresh grapes. That’s always a fan favorite.
“We’ll also be doing our third annual Dogs Gone Grape Pageant. So, there will be dogs participating with talent and looks in a costume contest there on the Grape Stage and we’re looking forward to having that again this year.”
The Color Me Grape 5K will begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10.
“The Color Me Grape 5K, we feel like, is probably the safest and easiest social distanced part of the festival, as everybody kind of runs at their own pace. You can run it slower or faster and just make sure you keep your distance that way,” said Hagey.
“The finish line will be just at the end of Downing Street there, just on the north side of Hook and Ladder Pizza. Those participants will be able to kind of walk the street, generate some excitement as they finish the race, be able to see and visit with all of the vendors and take on some of the food there.”
According to the press release provided by the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce, all Color Me Grape 5K participants will receive a swag bag that will include: sunglasses, a T-shirt, a pass to Fritz’s Adventure and a raffle ticket for the Grape & Fall Festival prize drawings.
A new aspect is also being added to the Color Me Grape 5K, that includes an opportunity for ‘man’s best friend’ to participate and receive their own doggy goody bag.
“We are allowing for the participants of the Dogs Gone Grape pageant (to) come and run in the 5K with the runner for just $10,” said Hagey. “That’s a new part of the run that we’ve not had in years past.”
There will also be a few changes to the festival this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve done away with all of the large enclosed tents,” said Hagey. “The last few years we’ve had the Craftsman Village, we’ve had the Entertainment Tent and the Beer and Wine Garden Tent. Unfortunately those were kind of casualties this year because of the COVID restrictions.”
There will also be precautions in place to help keep all those who attend the festival healthy.
“We’ve worked hard with the Taney County Health Department to make sure that we’ve got sanitation protocols in place and make sure that not only is the festival fun, but it’s safe for everybody coming down,” said Hagey.
“There’ll be hand sanitizer (and) hand-washing stations throughout the festival so people can rest assured with those kinds of things. We are not requiring masks, being that the city of Hollister does not have a mask ordinance, but we are certainly recommending those and certainly welcoming those for anyone who wants to wear those.”
For more information visit hollisterchamber.net
