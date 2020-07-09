The Taney County Health Department announced a third COVID-19-related death.
According to a health department press release, the deceased is a woman who was in her 80s.
“We are heartbroken to announce the third death in our county from COVID-19,” said Lisa Marshall, director of the Taney County Health Department. “We want to express our sincerest condolences to the patient’s family and loved ones.”
Marshall also said it is important for everyone to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“This is a time for each community member to take social responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please wear a face covering or mask, follow social distancing guidelines, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.”
According to the press release, the health department continues to urge those with COVID-19 symptoms to seek testing through their healthcare provider.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Taney County Health Department’s website shows that Taney County has a total of 112 confirmed positive cases among county residents. That includes three deaths, 48 recovered, and 61 active cases. A total of 4,143 residents had been tested.
For information, call the health department at 417-334-4544 or visit taneycohealth.org.
