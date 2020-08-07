For the Aug. 4 Missouri Primary Election, Taney County received a total of 11,307 ballots for a total voter turnout of 31.03%.
Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley said, for her team, Tuesday’s election went really well.
“I was very pleased, as we had many new judges,” said Neeley. “We had to put people in at the last minute. We had people coming in on the Monday night before the election and agreed to work for us. I mean, it was hit and pitch for a few minutes. We did lose two supervisors, and we had one polling place that only had one person who had ever worked a poll, and that’s the only one. Everyone else at that polling place was new, and yet they still managed to pull it off.
“We resolved all the issues with the voters. They may not have been happy, because it took a few minutes to solve the problems, but all-in-all they got to vote and everything went good.”
Neeley added that her election judge supervisors also all relayed to her how they felt the election went.
“They were really happy and pleased with the way things went,” Neeley said. “They said for the most part, they had a steady turnout. They liked that much better than having it really slow or super, super crowded.”
For this election, the Taney County Clerk’s Office took a number of safety precautions, including the purchase of sneeze screens for each polling place and the consistent cleaning and sanitizing of pens, poll pads and poll booths.
“I will say 99.99% of my (election judges) followed everything that I asked. We did have one lady who objected, so we let her go home. There are people who just don’t want to wear protective gear. We had somebody else we were able to send over there, and that resolved that issue,” said Neeley. “We did have several voters that refused to wear masks and, unfortunately, that made my judges uncomfortable. The worst part about that is we cannot afford to lose election judges, because the voters won’t take protection and cover their faces.
“All in all, if you just take the whole county, it went pretty good and the voters respected the judges and vice versa.”
Neeley also said absentee voting was very popular for this election, with more than 600 residents choosing to vote absentee as of July 31.
“Absentee voting was very large, yes,” Neeley said. “It did keep us scrambling. We started opening absentee ballot envelopes at 1 o’clock in the afternoon and … it would have been about 6:15 p.m. when we got finished. That took us a long time to process.”
While Taney County had just enough election judges for the primary election, Neeley said she already knows she’s going to need more judges for the election in November.
“We had several polling places, they were legally staffed,” she said. “They had four people in every polling place, but there were places where we’re going to need more in November just to be able to get the people through quickly.”
For a full list of election winners, visit bransontrilakewsnews.com.
