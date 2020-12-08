Bull Creek Village unveiled its newly constructed village hall and announced the appointment of a new four-legged mayor over the weekend.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, Bull Creek Village hosted an open house to give folks the opportunity to tour their new village facilities and also meet Dexter, the five-year-old golden retriever and service dog, who now serves as the honorary mayor for Bull Creek Village.
Bull Creek Village Board of Trustees Chair Carrie Reed explained how Bull Creek’s newest honorary leader came to be named during a Dec. 2 board of trustees meeting.
“We had a resident, Randy Oaks, that wanted to make him honorary mayor for the village,” said Reed. “Then we as trustee members talked about it and we thought it would be a really good idea. So today, he is officially the honorary mayor of Bull Creek.”
Dexter is the seizure response and alert service animal for Bull Creek Village Clerk and veteran Aaron Durso, who has had a seizure condition since 1993.
“He can alert me prior to a seizure, so I can find a safe place to sit or if I’m at home, lay down. Also he’s trained to respond after the seizure to get help. He’ll stimulate me when I come out. He can retrieve things for me if I need my medicines.”
Joining Dexter as something new for Bull Creek is their new village hall building, which has been in discussion since the flood of 2017.
“It was initially brought on by our previous village clerk Sherrie Anderson. She thought it would be a good idea that we build a building,” said Reed. “In 2017 we had a real bad flood that came through, and it initially knocked out our office. So we had rented a temporary job trailer for three years. We got the money together and we put it out to bid. We ended up going with 3G Design (of Taney County).”
Durso added that the building idea was brought to the board of trustees in the spring.
“Our Public Works Director James Felton actually sat down and put the building to paper. The concept. The size. When we put it out to bid, we shared his design concept with all the bidders,” said Durso. “We put it out to bid and the board approved and pulled the trigger on it. We just got to work as soon as possible. They wanted something more permanent and not a trailer anymore. They wanted a more permanent structure.”
Durso also explained what the village had to do in order to finance the construction of the building.
“Bull Creek had some CD’s that they had. So what they did was they took a loan out with the CD’s as collateral,” Durso said. “They were able to utilize their own funds to get the loan to pay for the building.”
With the new facility built and open, Durso explained they now have a proper meeting facility for board meetings and village business.
“We have your normal everyday building permits and municipal stuff. We also do the water and sewers, so people can come here and pay their water and sewer bill,” said Durso. “We have a notary here, so if they need something notarized they can come here and get it notarized. Sometimes they need things faxed and we let them use our fax machine and different things like that.”
Reed added, “It’s kind of like a dream come true. It’s something that we’ve always kind of wanted and now we have it.”
Durso said that, since the new building opened, it has become of great use to the community, especially during the pandemic.
“We have a couple kids that come here after school and use the internet to get some of their school work done. They pop in here. They were sitting outside and we asked them what they were doing and then we realized,” said Durso. “So when they want to they just come in and we let them sit in the meeting room and do that. The Boys & Girls Club are now also using it on Tuesdays and Fridays to distribute bag lunches.”
While there were a ton of negatives facing Bull Creek following the 2017 flood, Durso said there have also been a lot of positives to come out of it recently.
“This was a real productive year for Bull Creek. The FEMA clean-up finally happened. So 14 properties were cleaned and turned into green space, which now we maintain. It really has changed the landscape of the village quite a bit and has made things a lot more presentable,” said Durso. “It’s neat to see everybody else step up their game and clean up efforts, it was like all hands on deck, which was really impressive to watch the residents help each other out. I think that says a lot about the people of Bull Creek.”
Reed added she was also in agreement, “ One of the downfalls is we lost a lot of families due to the flood, but in all reality we all came together just to get everything done and moved forward and getting Bull Creek back on track where we actually needed to be. We’ve actually made it back to being a community again.”
Currently, between the residents of Bull Creek Village and those who live in the Ridgecrest Apartments across the street, Durso said the village has a population of approximately 400 people.
“We’re excited for what’s happening down here in Bull Creek. We see a really good community development going on,” said Durso. “We’ve seen a lot of cleanup and moving in the right direction. We’re excited as employees and as the board. We’re excited with what’s going on.”
The Bull Creek Village Board of Trustees includes vice chair John Garbee, Kevin Comley, Kevin Vaughn and Troy Shirley. Deanna McConnell also serves as the Bull Creek Utility Clerk.
Bull Creek Village is also working to add a new maintenance building behind village hall to store equipment, tools and vehicles. Durso said the project has been approved, the construction bid for the project has been awarded and construction on the building should start soon.
For additional information call the Bull Creek Village Hall at 417-561-1111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.