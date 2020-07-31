Emergency personnel responded to both a motorcycle crash and a three-vehicle accident the morning of July 30, near Bull Creek Village.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Brandan Ketterman, 49, of Merriam Woods was traveling west on F Highway when he lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and it ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.
Ketterman and a passenger, Chrystal Ketterman, 46, of Merriam Woods, were both ejected from the motorcycle, according to the release.
In a press release, the Western Taney County Fire Protection District reported at 7:30 a.m. crews were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. When they arrived, units discovered the two motorcycle riders had been ejected from their bikes and had landed at the bottom of an approximately 30-foot embankment. Using a rope system, both individuals were extracted from the ravine.
Brandan Ketterman was transported by helicopter to Mercy hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Chrystal Ketterman was also transported to Mercy for serious injuries, but by ambulance. Neither of the Kettermans were wearing a helmet or any protective clothing, according to both the crash report and press release.
A short time after the motorcycle crash, a three-vehicle crash took place approximately a quarter of a mile up the road. Western Taney County Engine 23 was reassigned to respond to the second accident, stated the release.In reference to the second crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that, due to traffic congestion Charles Hatton, 31, of Merriam Woods, who was traveling west on F Highway, struck the rear of a 2018 Kia Rio being operated by Jodi Osterday, 27, of Merriam Woods. The impact of that crash caused Osterday’s vehicle to be pushed into a 2001 Dodge Ram, driven by Michael Sarten, 29, of Merriam Woods.
Hatton suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported from the scene by a private vehicle. A 7-year-old unnamed passenger in Osterday’s vehicle was transported to Cox Medical Center Branson for minor injuries. A 3-year-old unnamed passenger did not suffer injuries in the crash, but was still transported to Cox Branson, the crash report stated.
All persons listed in the report for the three-vehicle crash were wearing their seat belts or were secured in child seats, according to the report.
The Taney County Ambulance District and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office also provided mutual aid at the scene.
