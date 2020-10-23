Forsyth is offering a ton of family friendly Halloween fun this Saturday, Oct. 24.
Starting at 2 p.m. the city of Forsyth is hosting its annual Forsyth Halloween Parade. The parade launches from the Forsyth Community Presbyterian Church. Registration to be in the parade begins in the church parking lot at 1 p.m.
As in past years, the parade will also include a Halloween costume contest. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes in these categories: Funniest, scariest, cutest, super hero, most original and pre-school. To be a part of the judging, costume-wearers will need to be checked in at the church by 1:50 p.m.
The parade is open to anyone who wants to participate, but the costume contest is reserved for children in pre-school through 4th grade. No animals will be allowed to participate in the parade. If the weather gets bad, the parade will be canceled.
Following the parade, folks are invited to the former Arvest Bank at 115 Shadowrock Dr. in Forsyth for a Trunk or Treat event. The Trunk or Treat runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is being hosted by the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce. Onsite, the chamber will also have games for attendees to participate in.
At sundown, the chamber will also be hosting a movie showing at the same location in Forsyth. The film will be the 1993 Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” and will also feature special guest appearances by the Sanderson Sisters themselves.
For additional event information visit the City of Forsyth, MO or the Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce pages on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.