Media personality, actor, singer, talk and game show host Regis Philbin died Friday, July 24 at the age of 88 from cardiovascular disease at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut. Philbin was called “the hardest working man in show business,” and according to the Guinness World Record, his more than 60-year career resulted in him owning the top spot for “the most hours on U.S. television.”
It was around 1988 Philbin became a household name as co-host of the nationally syndicated talk show “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee,” co-starring Kathie Lee Gifford. He went on to host “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” “Million Dollar Password,” and the first season of “America’s Got Talent.”
In addition to having an impact on people from all over the world, Philbin made several appearances here in Ozark Mountain Country. According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, in the early 1990s, co-owner and creator of Branson’s Titanic Museum Attraction, Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, “was vice president of Disney Television and was associated with ‘Live with Regis and Kathie Lee’ show.
“I had the honor to bringing the ‘Regis & Kathie Lee Show’ to National television and worked with them for 20 years,” she said via an email Monday morning. “Regis was one-of-a-kind!”
In the early 1990s, the milestone “60 Minutes” segment which shot Branson on to the nation’s radar had just aired, and the “Branson Boom” was in full effect.
According to Kellogg-Joslyn, the “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” show had already visited several cities on the East Coast, but knew they wanted to also bring it somewhere in the Midwest for a visit.
“Right about that time, the Ozark Marketing Council had sent a letter — signed by Steve and Raeanne Presley and Jack and Sheree Herschend — to me asking us to consider bringing the show to Branson for a visit,” Kellogg-Joslyn told the Branson Tri-Lakes News in 2015.
The letter worked, and Kellogg-Joslyn brought “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” to Branson in 1995. Entertainers including Andy Williams, Charley Pride, Yakov Smirnoff, Jim Stafford, Tony Orlando, Bobby Vinton and Glen Campbell, along with the Presley family and Shoji Tabuchi, all shared the stage with the duo. Actor Mel Gibson also showed up as a guest on one of the shows.
“When we brought the show to Branson the show was a huge success,” she said. “We produced four shows and they performed their concert to a sold out audience at the Grand Palace.”
Producers shot three shows in one day, as the first show, at 8 a.m., aired live. The next two shows were taped and aired the following two days to an estimated TV audience of nearly 8 million viewers.
It is estimated nearly 25,000 guests packed into the Grand Palace.
In 2015, Kellogg-Joslyn said “based on the positive experiences with the ‘Regis and Kathie Lee’ TV show in Branson,” she and her husband John Joslyn decided Branson was the place to open the Titanic Museum Attraction, which they did in 2006.
Kellogg-Joslyn remained friends with both Philbin and Gifford over the years, and when Branson’s Titanic Museum Attraction opened for the first time, Philbin was there to lend a hand, as well as give the cue for the captain to christen the building.
“This is a really great museum,” he told a crowd of several hundred who had gathered outside the attraction, as well as along 76 Country Boulevard and Gretna Road, according to the Branson Tri-Lakes News. “It’s great to be back in Branson.”
Kellogg-Joslyn also reflected on their friendship, as well as spending time with Philbin and his wife, Joy.
“How special was Regis,” she said in an email. “I remember when Regis and Joy were on vacation during Christmas week. They needed to get home and the weather was so bad and they needed to get out. They called me and asked if I could get them out. I indicated I had no control over the weather. Regis reaction -- YOU FIX EVERYTHING - CAN’T YOU FIX THE WEATHER!’ It was delivered in the REGIS STYLE!’
“So many great memories.”
Local favorite Shoji Tabuchi also paid tribute to Philbin on his Facebook page.
“Rest in peace Regis,” the post said. “Thank you for all the wonderful stories you shared with us. Our thoughts are with your family and friends.”
Following Gifford’s retirement in 2001, Philbin continued to host “Live! with Regis and Kelly” until he retired in 2011. He continued to pop up in movies and on TV until his death. In fact, his last credit is listed as playing himself in the “Oh Dip, She’s Having a Baby” episode of “Single Parents” this season.
