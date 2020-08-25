The 2nd Annual Crappie Expo 2020 is coming to Branson.
The expo will take place at the Branson Convention Center from Oct. 30 - Nov. 1.
“We’ve got some stuff going on,” said event founder and organizer Wally Marshall (a.k.a. “Mr. Crappie”). “We’re going to have a DJ out there, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
At the Convention Center, guests will explore the largest consumer crappie and panfish show. There will be more than 100 vendors from all areas of the industry and around the nation.
“At the Crappie Expo, we have a free drawing every day, and this year we’re going to be giving away a 2020 Z175 Ranger boat with a 115 FourStroke Mercury, fully loaded, free to the public. Also, we’re giving away a Vexus AVZ 189C,” said Marshall. “We’re giving away two boats, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.”
“So, there’s free drawings to win a boat, there’s the World’s Largest Crappie Fry which is free, there’s going to be a charge to get in, $10 for adults and kids ‘fish’ (get in) free. We’re going to have like a trick-or-treat on Saturday. Booths will be set up with candy, so the trick-or-treaters can come to the show.”
Saturday, Oct. 31 will see the World’s Largest Crappie Fry starting at 11 a.m. with fresh fried crappie, hushpuppies and taters available until supplies run dry.
“Of course we have the World’s Largest Crappie Fry, which is a big fish fry, which is free to the public,” said Marshall. “We fed about 6700 people last year.”
Tickets will be handed out that day and signs will be in place so people know how to get there once they get in the Expo.
Finally, the 2020 Mr. Crappie $200K Invitational Crappie Classic Tournament will also be in Branson.
The tournament will start on Thursday, Oct. 29 with 100 teams and will end on Saturday, Oct. 31 with 25 teams.
“The Mr. Crappie Invitational at Table Rock Lake, the tournament starts Oct. 29 at 7 a.m. at the State Park Marina,” said Marshall. “If people want to come out and watch the pros or whatever, they’re more than welcome.”
According to the chamber’s website, explorebranson.com, when describing the event, “Mr. Crappie” said, “We’ll have boat and tackle manufacturers showing and selling their products, tackle dealers offering the latest and greatest fishing gear, expert instruction from top fishing pros, daily music concerts, plus the World’s Largest Fish Fry and the sport’s most prestigious tournament. We’ll also have a drawing for a free Ranger boat!”
“On Friday the 30th (the Expo will) open at 10 a.m. (and) it’s over at 6 p.m,” said Marshall. “On Saturday we open at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday we open at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
According to Mr. Crappie, there will be a concert everyday at 1 p.m. including Mary Heather Hickman on Friday and Jason D. Williams on Saturday.
The weigh-in on Friday and Saturday will be at the main stage at the Convention Center inside the Expo. The first weigh-in of the Mr. Crappie $200,000 Invitational, because there’s so many boats, will be at the State Park Marina at 3 p.m.
“We will have anglers from Florida all the way to Connecticut, over to Illinois, Colorado down to Texas and back down the whole Gulf Coast,” said Marshall. “We’re going to have anglers from every state – we’ve got anglers coming from all over. There’ll be a total of 230 anglers.”
The Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB will be hosting a ribbon cutting at the rules meeting located at the Presleys’ Country Jubilee Oct. 28 from 2-2:30 p.m. to kick off the expo.
“We are happy the Branson Tri-Lakes area was chosen to host Crappie Expo 2020 and Mr. Crappie $200K Invitational Crappie Classic Tournament,” said Jonas Arjes, Interim President/CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “We look forward to welcoming crappie lovers from all over the country this fall.”
Visit crappieexpo.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.