Management at Silver Dollar City, an 1880s theme park and one of Branson’s largest and most popular tourist destinations, announced Monday morning their intention to reopen for season pass holders June 13. For everyone else, June 15.
The park, which is set to celebrate the 60th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary in 2020, was originally scheduled to open March 17, but that date was delayed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the release, the decision to reopen was made “after much preparation, numerous operational changes and added health and safety measures for guests and employees.” There will be several new guidelines in place when the park reopens, including required reservations, as well as temperature scans.
“Creating Memories Worth Repeating is our mission,” President and General Manager of Silver Dollar City Brad Thomas said in the release. “Families are facing many challenges today, and we are excited to welcome them to create new and exciting memories. We’ve spent months planning and preparing to open within the health and safety guidance from our industry and governmental experts.
“We encourage our guests to read through changes we have made as they make plans for their visit.”
To comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines, the park’s daily capacity will be limited. Season pass holders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date by visiting silverdollarcity.com/reservations. That function is also available on the mobile app. Additional details and a “how-to” video are posted in both locations.
In addition to making reservations, park representatives also announced prior to entering the facilities, hosts and visitors will have a touchless temperature scan. Also, for the protection of “each other, guests age 3 and up, and all hosts will be required to wear a mask.
Further information on all safety and operational changes is available at silverdollarcity.com/playsafe.
The release also stated the all-new Rivertown Smokehouse, as well as the new Cinnamon Bread Bakery will debut with the park. The highly anticipated Mystic River Falls river raft ride is set to open “later this summer.”
In addition to all that, management also announced Branson’s largest water park, White Water, will open June 15 and 16 for season pass holders only, followed on June 17 for everyone else. White Water is also set to have similar guidelines as those put in place for Silver Dollar City, including a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced daily capacity limits, capacity adjustments for rides and restaurants and a requirement to wear a mask or face covering.
The Showboat Branson Belle will open June 20. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up purchases are allowed. Showboat Branson Belle will also follow guidelines to include a contactless temperature scan prior to entry, reduced seating capacity and a requirement to wear a mask face or face covering except while eating.
For more information, visit silverdollarcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.