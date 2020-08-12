The Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted during a special meeting on Aug. 11 for Julia King to fill the available Ward 3 alderman seat.
She will join the board when she is sworn in at the Aug. 25 meeting.
Although King isn’t a Branson native, she is excited to become one with Branson and make Branson her forever home with her husband.
“My husband and I, we weren’t born and raised in Branson,” said King. “I’m originally from Kansas, he’s originally from Springfield, Missouri, and so we choose to make Branson our home forever. This is where we plan to be, and I feel like the best way to get quickly familiarized with what keeps Branson going and what keeps Branson what we love about it is to get involved. So, my No.1 reason for serving is to be involved and understand who, the what, the why and how to keep Branson a wonderful place.”
King says that she is also excited to bring some balance and take part in the tough conversations.
“There’s been a lot of turmoil going on about the masks. I know there’s been a lot of turmoil going on in our nation, not just Branson, and about racial divide and things of that nature,” said King. “I’m excited to bring some positivity, some objectivity, some balance to some really tough conversations. So, I don’t shy away from things that seem scary, I like to dive right in and bring about positive outcomes.”
King currently serves as a project manager for Healthcare Performance Group and is prepared to transfer her skills to assist her serving the Branson community.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” said King. “My background is project management, information technology in the healthcare space, so my focus tends to be on efficient operations, streamline, effectiveness, value-based outcomes. I look to transfer those skills to our board. So, I’m really impressed with what I’ve seen with our Board of Aldermen so far, and I look forward to joining them and being part of that process.”
King will be sworn in at the Aug. 25 meeting where she will then fill the position left by Kevin McConnell and will fill the vacant position until the April elections.
McConnell resigned, effective August 7, from the board after he moved out of Ward 3, which made him unable to serve on the board according to city code.
According to city staff, there were five people who applied to fill the vacant alderman seat, and four were interviewed. King was selected for the appointment by Mayor Edd Akers and was then voted on and approved by the aldermen. The others who were interviewed were Jennifer Robinson, Ruth Denham and Daniel Meenen.
