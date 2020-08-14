Individuals involved in a raid at a Branson motel on Aug. 9 have been charged.
Jason Matthew Wanagel, 33, of Hollister; Robert Lyle Clark, 52, of Branson; Micheal Lydell Powell, 40, of Branson; Cullen Christopher Styes, 25, of Branson, and Dallas Kyle Kuhl, 35, of Branson, were all charged on Monday, Aug. 10 in Taney County Court.
According to a statement from the Branson Police Department on Aug. 9, officers executed a search warrant at the Metropolitan Motel on Schaefer Drive in Branson and a “wide assortment of drugs and firearms were seized, along with evidence of a counterfeiting operation.”
Six individuals were arrested. Five have been charged in Taney County.
According to a court affidavit, Wanagel was employed as the property manager at the Metropolitan Motel. Police found Wanagel with a plastic containing 1.33 grams of methamphetamine. Police also found a loaded Glock 22 .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, and a Savago Mark II .22LR rifle, both in the manager’s office and living quarters. The handgun had been reported stolen out of Branson. He also had banking cards and more than $800 in currency.
According to the court affidavit, Wanagel admitted to distributing meth from the hotel property and that he would rent rooms to individuals he knew were involved in narcotics distribution. He admitted to assisting those individuals with the sales of controlled substances and to knowing that the individuals were using the hotel to store and distribute controlled substances and produce counterfeit money. The court affidavit states that an officer even observed Wanagel arrange a drug transaction on hotel property.
Wanagel is charged with six felonies, including delivery of a controlled substance, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Taney County Jail on no bond. He was released from the Missouri Department of Corrections in April. In 2016 he pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary after being charged with stealing several guns and other valuables from a Hollister residence in 2015.
Powell, according to a separate court affidavit, was staying in one of the rooms at the Metropolitan. With a warrant, police forced entry and Powell was removed from the room. Police found five counterfeit $20 bills in the toilet as the result of an apparent attempt to destroy evidence. In the room, police also found a printer, shavings from bills being cut to size, used ink cartridges, sketch paper, a ruler and hair spray. In Powell’s vehicle, police found additional printers, ink and printed (but not cut) counterfeit bills. Powell’s room also had a digital scale and several hypodermic needles. In a pocket of Powell’s jeans, police found a bag of meth.
The affidavit stats that Powell has four previous drug-related convictions, three of them out of Taney
County.
He is charged with three felonies, including counterfeiting, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is being held in the Taney County Jail on no bond.
Clark, according to another court affidavit, was detained by police in his room at the Metropolitan. In the room, police found an unlocked safe that contained two backs of a crystalline substance, two folded pieces of tin foil with suspected LSD, a container of BHO (THC concentrate), a black tar-like substance, small amount of marijuana, numerous empty baggies, unknown broken pills, a digital scale and a loaded 9 mm handgun.
Clark has been charged with two felonies: possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Taney County Jail without bond. He has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Aug. 24 in Taney County Associate Circuit Court.
According to a fourth court affidavit, police searched Styes’ vehicle at the Metropolitan Motel and found a semi-automatic Ruger .380 inside the air filter compartment. A semi-automatic Ruger 9mm was found under the passenger seat.
According to the affidavit, Styes has a drug conviction in Stone County, and a larceny conviction in Mackinac County, Michigan.
Styes is in the custody of the Taney County Jail on no bond. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Aug. 17 in Taney County Associate Circuit Court.
Another court affidavit states that police searched Kuhl’s room and found a meth pipe, a bag of marijuana, two syringes, a large box of unused syringes, and a zipper pouch or case that contained the following items: An electric scale; multiple small baggies; and four bags of meth, one of which had one gram of meth, another had 2.5 grams, and the other two had 2.8 grams each.
Kuhl is in the custody of the Taney County Jail without bond. According to online court records, he is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.