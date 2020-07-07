Port of Kimberling Marina is now home to a brand new pickleball court, which area players are hoping to use as a stepping stone toward one day hosting pickleball tournaments in Kimberling City.
The pickleball court opened last month at Port of Kimberling Marina, and a grand opening celebration for the new court was held Friday, June 26. Table Rock Lake Pickleball Club member Natalie Modglin said they welcomed around 45 people to their dedication and pot luck dinner.
“We played pickleball until 10:30 that night and that next morning on Saturday we had 12 players show up again to play. Sunday night we had eight players to play and then (Monday) morning we had eight players again,” said Modglin. “So anyway we are having more and more people show up and the court is being used. It’s so much fun.”
Modglin explained that before the new court was installed, local players did not have an outdoor pickleball court to use in Kimberling City.
“We’ve had one of our churches over here graciously allow us to play indoors in one of their gyms. So our goal has been to have an outdoor court. So I emailed Port of Kimberling, where I keep my boat and mentioned that we needed to add some outdoor pickleball courts in our area,” said Modglin. “Port of Kimberling did it all. So we owe them a huge thank you, because they financially did it all.”
Modglin added that the long-term goal of their club is to one day host pickleball tournaments in Kimberling City.
“We have asked (Port of Kimberling Marina) if we could put another court in and have our club help with the second court, so maybe that’s down the road, we don’t know yet. Hopefully this is one of a few outdoor courts that we’ll have,” said Modglin. “Just because this is a perfect destination for a tournament. People travel to this area anyway. I travel out of state for our pickleball tournaments, and I want people to travel to our state for pickleball tournaments.”
In order to meet the needs of being a tournament host city, Modglin said the area would need to have at least a couple of more courts.
“We would need more courts. It’s just hard to balance, when you have 100 players and there’s only four people out on the court, that we would need a minimum of three,” Modglin said. “Our goal is to add three permanent courts to our area and then start hosting the tournaments. It’s just, if we had three courts and they all go at the same time, so if you can kind of imagine you can just crank through 100 players with a pickleball tournament quicker.”
For those who have never played pickleball or are not familiar with the sport, Modglin explained that it’s best described as a kind of mix between tennis and ping pong.
“It’s played on a court that is smaller than a tennis court and the paddle that you use is like a ping pong paddle and the ball that you use is more like a hard plastic wiffle ball. The object of the game is obviously hit it over the net to where the people you’re playing against miss the ball. Its a very fast, kind of like a ping pong, game. It’s a very fast game.”
Modglin added that playing pickleball is not only a great workout, but it’s also a great sport for people of all ages and all fitness levels.
“We have beginners and we go all the way up to 5.0’s, which is the pro level in this area. The beautiful thing about pickleball is everyone is welcome on the court, whether you’re just starting out or whether you’re a 5.0,” she said. “The pickleball community is very welcoming, and I love that.
“It’s actually like a pickleball family.”
Thanks to the new pickleball court, Kimberling City has officially been added to the USA Pickleball Association online national registry of Places 2 Play.
“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world. We have got an (international) ambassador right here in our area and her name is Alex (Camara) and Alex helps teach kids and also grow the sport. We’ve learned a lot from her and it’s been amazing. She offers clinics as well,” said Modglin. “She’s hosting a tournament this month in Branson at the Branson Convention Center.
She will have over 20 pickleball courts lined inside the Branson Convention Center. So it’s huge. So we would love to have a smaller version of that over in Kimberling City, as well.”
Anyone interested to learning more about the game of pickleball or joining the Table Rock Lake Pickleball Club is encouraged to visit the clubs page on Facebook for additional information.
The new pickleball court at Port of Kimberling is free to use and open to the public.
