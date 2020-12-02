Branson Board of Aldermen meetings are going virtual.
According to a press release from the city of Branson, “due to the continuing increase of COVID-19 cases in Taney County, Branson Board of Aldermen meetings are moving to a virtual-only format.”
This new change will go into effect with the regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 8.
According to the release, there will still be availability for the public to speak at the virtual board meetings.
Anyone wishing to address the board during the meeting must sign up ahead of time by filling out a Speaker Sign-up Form that can be found at bransonmo.gov/BOASpeakerSignUp
The form will be made available when the agenda is posted prior to the meeting and needs to be filled out by 12 p.m. the day of the meeting.
The release states that speakers need to know the following information:
- A speaker can choose to speak during “public comment” at the beginning of the meeting or during a specific agenda item.
- If the speaker would like to speak on a specific agenda item, the speaker will need to specify the item number that can be found on the meeting agenda.
- Once the Speaker Sign-Up Form has been received, the speaker will receive an email with a special link for the meeting and instruction on how to join the meeting.
- Public comment is limited to five minutes.
- Discussion on agenda items will be limited to three minutes.
To watch the meeting online visit bransonmo.gov/livestream
Per usual, the Board of Aldermen will continue to meet at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
To view the agendas and follow along with a meeting visit bransonmo.gov/agendacenter
To see the complete press release, visit bransonmo.gov
