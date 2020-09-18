It’s been 100 years since the Stone County Courthouse was built and that’s cause for a celebration.
At noon on Sept. 26 the Stone County Commissioners, the Stone County Historical Society and the Galena-Abesville Elementary STRETCH class will be hosting a celebration at the historic courthouse.
“I think it’s really neat. A building that’s 100 years old does not look 100 years old. It’s been maintained really well,” said President of the Stone County Historical and Genealogical Society Julie Green. “The county has done a fantastic job of keeping it repaired and clean and up to date, but yet keeping the integrity of the courthouse itself.”
The event will be complete with a presentation of a time capsule, to show all those who attend what previous county commissioners buried on March 26, 1920.
“We’re going to have some exhibits in and around the courthouse about famous people and some famous events from 12 to 1 p.m. so people can look at stuff, go in the courthouse, etc,” said Green. “Then at 1 o’clock we’re going to start with a few speeches, introduce things, and then we’ll reveal what was in the time capsule that’s been opened already. We have the items out, they’ve been cleaned and checked to make sure there was no mold or anything hazardous in there and it hadn’t disintegrated.”
The presentation of the time capsule was originally set for March 27, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the presentation, a new time capsule will be buried and will be filled with new items, including what life at school is like in 2020, to be opened in another 100 years.
“I think it’s neat to hear what the people that were there at the time had accomplished, which is what the posters are going to tell,” said Green. “There’s going to be close to 20 posters on various people that were influential in the day, so to speak, and then we’re going to be putting new items back into the time capsule and sealing it up. Hopefully in another hundred years from now there’ll be another opening of the time capsule.”
At the celebration, artifacts and historical memorabilia will be for sale, the SCHGS will be selling history books, cups and T-shirts to raise money for the historical museum, tours of the courthouse will be available and the Fly Buzzards will play bluegrass to kick off the event.
According to Green, this event will follow all state and local requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the strongly recommended wearing of face coverings, social distancing and the use of hand sanitizer, which will be available at the event.
