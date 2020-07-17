The Taney County Clerk’s Office is in need of some additional election judges for the upcoming Tuesday, Aug. 3 Primary.
Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley said her office is currently in urgent need of Democrat election judges in order to be fully staffed.
“Due to the closing of some of our polling places and relocating of some, I have had to decrease our number of polling places down to 20,” said Neeley. “If I can’t get enough Democrats to work then I may have to try and merge more polling places, which means longer lines for the citizens.”
Neeley explained that as of this moment she is in need of at least three Democrat election judges.
“If there are any Democrats in the county who would be interested in working, I need a Democrat to work at Branson Three, which is the Branson United Methodist Church on Highway 76; I need a Democrat to work at Mount Branson (Tantone), which is across from Snapps Funeral Home; and I need a Democrat to work at Hollister 3, which is the Oakmount Community Building out on Highway 86,” said Neeley. “We also need some backups, because I just had seven judges quit yesterday. Three were Democrats and four were Republicans. I’m still trying to increase the basic number that we’re required to have to open the polls, so we can run the voters through quicker and provide a better service.
“If we don’t get them, there will be long lines all over the county.”
In order to become an election judge, residents have to meet certain qualifications, and they have certain duties they have to be willing to perform.
“They have to be at least 18 years old, be registered to vote, and you need to be able to speak and read English. We pay about $130 a day. The hours are from 5 a.m. in the morning until at least 7 p.m. at night,” said Neeley. “Basically you’ll be checking IDs, greeting the voters, checking their ID, then looking them up on what we call a poll pad, identifying the voter, have them confirm that, thats their name, their address and have the voter sign the poll pad and the judges sign the poll pad. The poll pad will tell them what ballot to issue. It asks a member of the opposite party to initial the ballot and the two judges confirm that, that’s the correct ballot, and then it is handed to the voter and the voter then goes to the poll booth and votes and enters it into the ballot box.”
Neeley said that, even if you live and vote in one district, you can still serve as an election judge for another district.
“I have people who live in Forsyth who are working over in Hollister and Branson, because that is part of the issue, I’ll have a large group of workers in one area, but not so many in another. So, no, there’s no requirement to be within any district. Just within Taney County,” said Neeley. “Some people will only work in one location. That’s what handicaps me, because the more flexible a person is, the easier it is for me to staff them.”
Anyone interested in being an election judge also needs to be aware that there will be an election judge training session on Thursday, July 30 at 1 p.m. at the Forsyth First Baptist Church on Missouri 76.
As the election approaches, Neeley added that she also wants voters to be aware of some of the safety precautions they’ll be taking at each of the polling places.
“Don’t be surprised that we have longer lines, because there’s going to be a lot of sanitation issues,” she said. “We’ll be cleaning screens and pens in-between voters, which will cause delays. We appreciate your patience with us.”
Anyone interested in being an election judge can contact the Taney County Clerk’s Office at 417-546-7249.
