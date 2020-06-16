A man from Stone County is encouraging others to do their research before purchasing from an online company after he was scammed during a recent online purchase.
Richard Terry, 65, of Crane, said around two months ago he purchased a guitar from grapend.top. According to their website, grapend.top sells a range of items that includes furniture, home entertainment accessories, cleaning, storage, heating, garden furniture, and more.
“I seen advertised on the internet these new guitars that have a special neck on them that lights up for each fret under each string in order to learn how to play according to the music,” said Terry. “I bought this for my son to learn how to play the guitar. He has the aptitude, he just doesn’t have the patience, and I figured maybe this would help. They were priced anywhere from around $200 to $300 and I saw one for approximately about $60.”
Terry said after finding the guitar he wanted for much cheaper on the Grapend website, he jumped on the deal and purchased it. It wasn’t until his order took much longer to arrive than initially advertised that Terry realized he may have a problem.
“I ordered it, knowing it was coming out of China and that it would take a little while to get here. It was almost being six weeks late getting here, and when it did get here it was just two paper face masks,” Terry said. “So I went to check the site and realized that the receipt I got from them really didn’t tell what it was I paid for as well as not showing what the price was. The email address was bogus and the phone number was not connected. It shows the phone number comes out of Georgia while the company is supposed to be out of Ann Arbor, Michigan.”
Terry then filed a scam report with the Better Business Bureau in Springfield. After a search of their Scam Tracker, BBB Springfield Regional Director Stephanie Garland confirmed that this is the first scam report they’ve ever received on Grapend.
Being well versed in computers, Terry explained that he couldn’t believe he fell for an online scam.
“The thing is, I’m a nerd from way back before the word was even invented. I was one of those AV guys in school,” said Terry. “So if somebody like me whose computer savvy for most of his life can get took, I can imagine how easy other people would be taken on that. I just imagine they probably have and just didn’t report it.”
Terry added that there are several obvious signs that he missed on the Grapend website that he encourages others to look for before they purchase anything online.
“Look for their contact areas and see if their contacts are legitimate. If nothing else, it probably wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and call the phone number. Find out if somebody is actually there and if somebody does answer the phone,” said Terry. “Pre-check and see if somebody actually responds to these things. Ask them a question about what you want to buy and things like that will help save you a lot of headache down the road. I doubt I’ll ever see that money back again, but I’m hoping this will help others not to fall into that trap.”
Due to the very professional looking website, Terry said that it never occurred to him during his purchase that it was a scam.
“If you look up the company website it looks very professional, very well defined and you’d think it was like any other Sears site or someplace like that. All of the items they have in it and the variety of different items and categories,” Terry said. “It just looks like an actual site. I’ve never heard the name before. Come to find out it hasn’t been established very long. That’s another thing you might want to check on. If you’ve never heard of the company. Google it and see how long it’s been in business.”
Terry shared the thing that surprised him the most was that he got anything at all in the mail from this company, but he believes he has a theory as to why.
“I imagine the reason behind that is some lawyer told them that if you don’t give them something, they got you. Because nothing describes what was actually purchased. Nothing describes what I was supposed to be getting or anything. It doesn’t even show the price,” said Terry. “I should have looked at the receipt that I got through the email. When I went back to look at it. It just gave the companies name and a tracking number and that’s all there is. It doesn’t describe what it was or what I even purchased. But let’s face it. Who would pay $60 for two little face masks.”
A reporter’s attempts to make contact with Grapend for comment were unsuccessful. The reporter called the website’s listed phone number only for it to say that the number is no longer in service. The reporter also sent a message to the company’s listed email, but had not received any response by press time.
Additional information on scams and what scams could be targeting a particular area can be found at bbb.com.
