As Aquarium at the Boardwalk moves closer to opening, an artist will spend the next month creating a mural for the project.
World-renowned Trompe L’oeil mural artist John Pugh began working on the mural this week on the northwest corner of the aquarium. When completed, this will be one of the artist’s largest works.
“I’m a huge nature lover and enjoy painting water scenes,” said Pugh, in a press release. “But this one is particularly challenging because I’m not only painting an underwater view but have to add the illusion of looking at an aquarium exhibit behind glass. Getting the colors and shadows right is tricky, but I’m very pleased with how it’s turning out.”
According to the release, Trompe L’oeil murals give the illusion of a three-dimensional view on flat surfaces. “This art piece will portray a fantastical scene associated with the aquarium and sea animals and it will include surprisingly realistic details that will delight visitors.”
“We are huge fans of John’s art,” said Tej Sundher of Kuvera Partners, in the release. “His mastery of taking a completely flat space and adding dimension and depth is nothing short of phenomenal. When we realized that there would be this large empty wall on the side of the aquarium building, we knew it was the perfect project for John. Millions of visitors driving on Highway 76 will see this mural that will add intrigue to the aquarium and be a calling card for Branson. We’re proud to add John’s name to the list of other nationally and internationally known artists working on the aquarium.”
According to a spokesperson with Kuvera Partners, Aquarium at the Boardwalk is not planning on having a Grand Opening Celebration but “are looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy this beautiful aquarium focused on fish & fun.”
Their website has been updated to announce an anticipated mid-November opening.
According to the spokesperson, their “experienced, enthusiastic Husbandry Team is in the process of creating a healthy environment for more than 7,000 individual animals representing about 250 species.”
Tickets, once opened, will be for timed entry, which will allow the aquarium “to create the best socially-distanced experience for everyone.”
Buying tickets online at AquariumattheBoardwalk.com will allow guests to choose the date and time they would like to visit, based on availability, and get exclusive online discounts. Ticket prices have not yet been finalized.
Aquarium at the Boardwalk is also hiring.
“We’re currently in the initial stages of hiring 25 frontline Team Members,” stated the spokesperson. “Applications are being accepted through our website www.AquariumattheBoardwalk.com. Click Jobs at the top.”
Aquarium at the Boardwalk is located at 2700 W. 76 Country Blvd, Unit A.
For information about John Pugh and to see samples of his art, visit artofjohnpugh.com
For information about Aquarium at the Boardwalk, visit AquariumattheBoardwalk.com.
