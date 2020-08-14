The highly anticipated Branson attraction, Aquarium at the Boardwalk, has announced a mid-October opening date.
The announcement was made Aug. 11 on their Facebook page.
“We’re really excited about the progress on Aquarium at the Boardwalk,” Tej Sundher, a partner in Kuvera Partners said in an email. “Many folks who are planning trips to Branson have been reaching out about our opening date, so we wanted to offer a closer estimated time frame.
“There is still a lot to do, but Crossland Construction is continuing to be an excellent partner in coordinating the many specialists it takes to complete a project like this. We expect to be posting employment opportunities on our website by mid-September.”
He said to check on jobs, go the website aquariumattheboardwalk.com, and click on “Jobs” at the top of the page.
The Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB is also looking forward to the arrival of the new attraction.
“We are excited about the opening of the Aquarium at the Boardwalk and grateful to Kuvera Partners for their long-time dedication and investment in the Branson tourism market,” said Jonas Arjes, Interim President/CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “This year-round attraction will create quality jobs and be another highlight for visitors of all ages.”
Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aquarium at the Boardwalk was slated to open in the summer of 2020.
According to a spokesperson with Kuvera Partners back in January, there are several key features of interest that will be must-sees at the attraction.
–The Mermaid Palace:
This area will be filled with fantasy and fun, including a photo op where guests can be a mermaid or merman and have the opportunity to meet a real live mermaid. The featured exhibit is said to contain a beautiful mermaid sculpture with schooling fish.
–The Grand Aquarium:
This is the largest single water exhibit in the attraction. It will responsibly house more than 200 species of ocean animals, including sharks, rays, seahorses, angelfish, wrasse and tangs.
–Shipwreck Cove:
Here, guests will get up-close views of lobsters, crabs, eels and octopi. The Sheep Crab Pilothouse will include a special kids-only crawl-through space where young guests will get to explore a passage in a sunken ship and get unique views of crabs and fish from cooler waters.
–The Deaeration Tower:
This tower helps oxygenate the water and manage the levels of gases to replicate the natural environment of the animals and keep them healthy.
Visit aquariumattheboardwalk.com for information.
