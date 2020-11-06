Veterans Homecoming Week 2020 is now well underway in Branson and officially kicked-off on Thursday, Nov. 5 with the opening ceremonies held at the Welk Resort Theatre in Branson.
Held each year in front of the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, which is an official half scale replica of the memorial wall in Washington D.C., the 10 a.m. opening ceremonies welcomed veterans, families and individuals from both near and far.
To begin the ceremony, attendees heard a brief welcome from Welk Resorts General Manager Susan Smith, who was then followed by the posting of the colors by the Branson Veterans of America 913. U.S. Marine Corps. Retired Barry Werner led attendees in an invocation before also asking them to join him in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Attendees were also treated to the vocal talents of Ambrus Presley from Presley’s Country Jubilee who sang “The Star Spangled Banner.” U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Retired Ernie Bradley shared a few opening remarks before introducing the guest speaker for the morning ceremony, Branson Veterans of America 913 Public Relations Director, Vietnam Veteran and U.S. Army Retired Bob Sarver.
During his address Sarver spoke about the Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that stood behind him, Sarver shared some interesting statistics regarding the 58,468 names that are etched in stone on the wall; such as the fact that 12 of those with names on the wall were just 17 years old, five were 16 years old and one solider, PFC Dan Bullock, was only 15 years old.
As part of his speech, Sarver also informed attendees that his father was a World War II veteran and had been awarded the purple heart.
“Although he never talked about his experiences, I think like most of us didn’t talk about our experiences until we were able to heal a little bit. I did ask him one very important question and that was, ‘Dad, how did you get wounded?’ He told me, ‘You know we were on a long march and I was tired.’ So he bummed a ride on a tank, which makes sense I guess,” said Sarver. “Shortly after that they came under fire and he was wounded. Here’s the blessing. He carried a pocket Bible in his jacket every day and that bullet hit that Bible, ricocheted off and hit him in the side. That Bible saved his life. Just like that Bible still saves your life today if you believe in it.”
Sarver also spoke about his own experiences before, during and after the war. Before the war, Sarver was attending college on a Texas Restaurant Association scholarship and majored in restaurant management. After completing two years of schooling and looking forward to taking some time off, Sarver said he received his draft notice in the summer of 1966. In 1967 he arrived in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam.
“I served proudly in first logistical command until August of 1968. I was so blessed that God allowed me to return home relatively unscathed, although there were probably many times it could have been much different.”
Sarver shared that when he arrived back in the United States he, like all other Vietnam veterans, did not receive a homecoming, instead they were welcomed home with hatred.
“That’s when I sheltered all my thoughts and put up a protective barrier around my Vietnam service. It also made it very difficult to return to college after everything that was happening on college campuses, but I did. The emotional scars I obtained from treatment I received when I returned home lasted for many years. I never talked about the war with my family at all,” Sarver said. “It wasn’t until I joined the Branson Veterans of America 913 in 2006, which was formerly the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913, was I able to begin the healing process and let go of my feelings and grow as a proud veteran.”
At the end of his address, he challenged the other veterans in attendance, especially those who served in the Vietnam War to serve as teachers to the next generation.
“I’ve spent many years teaching my children and grandchildren to always thank a veteran when they see one. We as Vietnam veterans should take the lead in educating our young people about the many sacrifices our veterans as well as their families have made in defense of this great country,” said Sarver. “Who else is there to take on the challenge? Let no other generation of veterans be perceived the way we were when we returned home.”
The closing of the ceremony included a wreath laying ceremony followed by a rifle volley from the Branson Veterans of America 913. U.S. Army Retired, Sergeant Major Bob Smither also provided the playing of “Taps.”
Visit the calendar section of this weeks newspaper for a full line-up of upcoming Veterans Homecoming Week events and activities in Branson.
