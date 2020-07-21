The Aug. 4 Republican Primary is right around the corner. In Missouri House District 156, Karen Best is facing off against Brian Seitz. The winner will face Democratic candidate Dale Speelman in the November general election.
The 156th District, currently held by Jeff Justus, who cannot run again because of term limits, includes Branson, Hollister, Bull Creek, Merriam Woods and Rockaway Beach.
Each candidate was asked identical questions, by phone or in person. The responses have been edited for space.
Background
Best: I spent 20 years in education, 10 as an elementary teacher and 10 as an elementary principal. I also have been in the real estate business, owning my own team for 14 years. Served as mayor of Branson for two terms for a total of four years. I moved to southwest Missouri in 1966, and I fell in love with the Ozark Mountains at a very early age. Spent a lot of my youth years on Table Rock Lake and at Silver Dollar City and I’ve never stopped loving this area.
Seitz: I was born and raised in Michigan, and in 1983 I went into the United States Army and I became an 82nd Airborne paratrooper stationed at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. After I got out of the Army, I moved to Springfield and went to Southwest Missouri State, and I have a degree in Communications and public relations. There, I met my lovely wife Valerie, and we became married and started our family. (We) moved to Branson where I started Music Country News. I pastor Sovereign Grace Baptist Church.
What is your opinion about state or local face-covering mandates?
Best: My feelings about mask wearing/face coverings is that I would encourage everyone to wear a face mask. I have an 82-year-old father who has low-grade leukemia and is immune-compromised. I choose to wear a mask to protect him and to keep him safe. As far as government mandating face masks/face coverings, I am against government making those decisions. I am for government, however, as embracing masks and leading by example in wearing the face masks. I know there is controversial research, controversial experts, but if wearing a mask saves one life in our community, I personally am going to do that.
This is a very emotional issue for people in our community, and the one thing I encourage people to do is to listen to both sides and be kind and compassionate in how you respond if you disagree with the other side. Because this is a very passionate argument, because it’s life and death.
Seitz: I would be against government overreach and any face-covering mandate. I’m not anti-mask. I’m for the right to choose whether or not to wear a mask. I think government overreach is a big problem and one of the reasons I’m actually running. It wasn’t a virus that shut down local and statewide businesses, it was a government mandate. It’s not a virus that would possibly force people to wear a mask, it’s a government mandate. And I think government intrusion into the lives of citizens, there’s a huge overreach right now, and I would love to go to Jefferson City to limit government power and authority. I’m a Republican.
Why are you running for District 156?
Best: Because I have a passion for this community, as I feel it’s very important we have a very strong advocate for the community in that office. As mayor I worked with state representatives and state senators on legislation that would impact our community in positive ways and negative ways. It’s very important that you have someone that is fully aware of the process, has experience working in that process, and can work together with other representatives to get things accomplished that benefit southwest Missouri, especially Taney County, in office. I think a lot of times there are more representatives for St. Louis and Kansas City, and they tend to get a lot of attention. We need someone to be that ambassador and that voice for our area to make sure we get our fair share of funds.
Seitz: As a 30-year-plus resident of this area, I can see that we promote God, family and country here in Branson, Hollister and the surrounding communities. We may be losing that. We may be losing some of our uniqueness. I would love to see the music shows again being marketed as the primary driver in the area to bring the tourists. I’d like to see a diversified economy. I’m all about freedom and liberty, and I am a constitutional conservative. I was the president of College Republicans at Southwest Missouri State. And in this area, we support veterans. I am a veteran. I would like us to continue that support. So, basically, I’m running as the freedom and liberty candidate. You do you. You live your life the way you want to live your life without government mandates and overreach.
If you are elected, what are the most important issues that need to be addressed?
Best: The most important issues for our community are public safety, which is law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency services; infrastructure, which includes workforce development and economic development, as well as roads and bridges and education. After being a teacher and principal for 20 years, I understand the challenges that teachers, parents and children face, both inside and outside the classroom.
Seitz: Government overreach is the key in this current election cycle. I would like to see more economic freedom, less government regulation, lowering of taxes. I’m a strong supporter of the First and Second Amendment, and I see the current move within ... federal, state and local government to restrict those constitutional freedoms, and I want to fight for individual liberty.
Is there anything else you think our readers need to know?
Best: Issues that also impact our citizens are right to life, and the Second Amendment. I am pro life and pro Second Amendment. Those are issues that are important to our community. My hope is that the citizens of western Taney County will recognize my passion for making our community the best it can be, and will also recognize the experience I will bring to the office in getting things accomplished for our communities. And I would appreciate their vote on Aug. 4.
Seitz: I want people to know that I am a Constitutional Conservative Republican. It’s not about a “who” in this race, It’s about a “what.” Pastoring a church, leading men with the 82nd Airborne, and being a business owner has given me the experience to lead in Jefferson City. I’m currently forming coalitions there now with state legislators that I can hit the ground running as soon as I get up there. There’s not going to be a freshman learning curve. I am 100% pro-life. I’m a gun owner and I want to support you in Jefferson City. I’m not just saying that as a political thing, I want to support every single person in the 156th District so that they can live their lives the way they want to live them. And I mean it.
