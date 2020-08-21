State Senate District 29 is getting new representation.
Mike Moon won the race in the August Primary with 17,761 votes while his opponent, David Cole, received 16,077 votes.
Moon participated in an email interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News and provided the following statement:
“We had a great team helping us to get our message to the residents of Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Stone, and Taney Counties. I am extremely grateful to the 17,761 voters who supported me.
“At the top of the list for the next legislative session is protecting innocent, developing human life. I will also continue to work to eliminate the corporate tax and work to get rid of burdensome regulations on farmers that are choking them out of business.
“And, this all has to be done while adhering to the Constitution of Missouri and the U.S. I know I turned some people off with a vote on a bill that had some good stuff in it, but I swore an oath to support the Constitution, and I will do that first and foremost.
“A priority for veto session in September is to override the Governor’s veto of a line item which would restore money stolen by the department of Revenue from Missouri businesses.”
