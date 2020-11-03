On Friday, Oct. 30, the Branson Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle Kick-Off for 2020 outside the new Hobby Lobby in Branson.
Now through Dec. 24, folks will see Salvation Army red kettles and bellringers set up outside several stores and even a theatre around the Branson area.
During the kick-off, attendees were treated to Christmas music from the Branson Salvation Army band, as well as comments from Branson Salvation Army Capt. Linda McCormick, Branson Mayor Edd Akers, Branson Salvation Army board member Jim Barber and Branson Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairman Marty Dingman.
McCormick announced that, even though there is a pandemic, they’re still going to be proceeding as normal with their annual red kettle season.
“Our volunteers will be social distanced from the kettle so that people don’t have to worry about distancing. Our goal is $100,000. I know it’s going to be tough this year, because of everything,” said McCormick. “So many people are struggling this year. But it’s so important that we meet that kettle goal, because it’s a third of our budget for the whole year. We don’t come out again until after Christmas to ask for money, so it’s imperative that we reach our goal.”
Locally, McCormick said red kettles will be stationed at places like Price Chopper, Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Harter House, Country Mart, Dick’s 5 & 10 and the Sight and Sound Theatre. McCormick added that they’ll also be setting up a kettle at an all new Branson location this season.
“Hobby Lobby,” said McCormick. “I was so excited when I found out Hobby Lobby was coming to Branson, because they are big supporters of the (Salvation) Army, as you can tell. They allow us to ring, which is awesome. We’re really excited about this relationship.”
McCormick shared that she is actually looking for volunteers to ring the bell at each of the area kettle locations. However, if she can’t get enough volunteers, McCormick has been working on a back-up plan.
“We’re now getting the word out that we will hire bell-ringers. I hate to do it, but I just never have enough volunteers to keep those kettles covered and a kettle with no ringer is an empty kettle, so it’s a double-edged sword. You have to pay somebody to stand there, in order to have people to put money in the kettle,” said McCormick. “Any bell ringer that I pay will have a clear shield, so that people can see their smile and they’ll be six-feet from the kettle, social distancing.”
As it has been for the last couple of years, McCormick has once again set her red kettle goal at $100,000, which is a number she is pretty confident that they’re going to be able to hit this year.
“I have not changed the kettle goal in three years, but we’ve always come just shy of hitting that. When you think about how much we do with all that money,” said McCormick. “We help people with utilities, prescriptions, gas vouchers, emergency housing, clothes for kids and our food pantry. Just so many things. It’s just so important to hit that goal. With COVID it’s going to be tough, but we serve a big God. So we’re going to put it in his hands and he will bring us either what we ask for or what we need.”
It’s a common misconception that the money raised from the red kettles only goes to assist people during the holidays. McCormick explained that 82 cents of every dollar collected is used to benefit the communities of Stone and Taney counties year-round.
“Our point is to serve the community without discrimination, no matter what their need. If we can meet it, we will,” said McCormick. “We open up the building in the winter for the warming center. Kettle money helps pay for that. Helps pay for food, helps for the heat and the electricity that we use while the building is open all night long. I don’t pay any staff to come in and help with the warming center. It’s all volunteers except for me. There are so many misconceptions about the Salvation Army it’s really sad, because we work hard to help the people of our community.”
In order to make the process easier than ever this year, McCormick shared they’ve adapted their donation process even further to give folks every opportunity to give.
“This year what’s different at the kettles is we will have Google Pay and QR Codes,” McCormick said. “So people can just go up to the kettle, with their phone if they don’t have cash and click right there and then they can make a donation or they can make a donation online at salvationarmybranson.org and they can make a donation that way. Those are a couple of new things for us this year for us.”
McCormick added that they’ve corrected the QR Code process this year so if an out-of-town visitor digitally donates to a red kettle in the Branson area, the donation will stay in the Branson area instead of going to the Salvation Army closest to the donor’s billing Zip Code.
“We appreciate Branson. The community is always generous,” said McCormick. “The visitors that come here are always generous. So we always just praise God for the community that we live in.”
To learn more about the 2020 red kettle season or to become a volunteer bell ringer for the Branson Salvation Army visit registertoring.com or call 417-339-4434.
