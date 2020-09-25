The Branson Convention Center, an entity directly linked to the city of Branson, will continue to operate thanks to financial assistance by the city.
The request, that passed its final reading by the aldermen, is for $354,437.
According to the Branson Convention Center General Manager Sam Voisin, for the remaining 43 event days that the Convention Center has scheduled, it will equal $15 million in economic impact.
“It’s been an extremely bad year obviously with COVID, an unprecedented year,” said Voisin, at the Sept. 8 meeting. “That’s what precipitated this funds request and additional funds request in the past. Our business has been depleted by over 50% of revenue from cancellations or reduced spending. That’s a huge economic impact to the city of Branson and the surrounding businesses. From October through the rest of the year, these funds were needed to continue to operate the Convention Center so that we have 43 more event days to execute, including the Crappie Expo and a lot of other notable events.”
Now that this item has received final approval, $129,262 will be moved from the Branson Convention Center - City Held reserve fund to the Branson Convention Center operating fund. The additional $225,175 will be transferred from the city of Branson General Fund.
After a question from Alderwoman Julia King, at the Sept. 8 meeting, regarding possible ramifications that could occur if this item was not passed, Voisin gave some examples.
“If the board decides not to fund the remainder of the year, we’re looking at a loss of $15 million in economic impact and that is a direct and indirect type of impact, where jobs are lost, taxes not abated and so on and so forth,” said Voisin. “That’s direct sales taxes that go to the city as well as divided up to counties and state, that will not be realized.
“You have a 44% return on this funds request for economic impact. It’s $354,000 in exchange for $15 million of impact outside of that ledger. We all know convention centers make money, they print money for other people but unfortunately not for itself. So, that machine would come to a grinding halt, there may be some legal ramifications with events not being able to be held and so on and so forth.”
