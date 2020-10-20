Approximately five acres and a garage was destroyed following an Oct. 17 brush and structure fire in Cape Fair.
Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen reported that at 3:23 p.m. units were dispatched on reports of smoke coming from the remote area of Dry Creek Drive and Missouri 173. Upon arrival to the scene, Nielsen said, crews found several acres and the detached garage on fire.
“The National Weather Service had issued a red flag warning earlier in the day and not to say, in this instance, they were burning, but it appears there was a burn pit that had some smoldering logs in it,” said Nielsen. “With the dry conditions and gusty winds it doesn’t take very much to get one of those sparks to kick out and catch the dry leaves and the natural cover in the area on fire, which in this case spread to the detached garage and wasn’t very far from the primary home itself.”
Nielsen added that they estimate around five acres burned and the detached garage is a total loss. While they’re not 100% certain, Nielsen said the fire pit they found near the garage was most likely the cause of the fire.
“This burn pit was most likely like a campfire-type burn pit that someone might have thought was sufficiently out. Some of those logs could smolder for days. So even though it might have been the previous day, it doesn’t take much for those winds to pick up in this situation,” Nielsen said. “It’s just a good reminder to always make sure it’s completely out. Obviously, days like (Monday Oct. 19), we don’t have to worry about that. But in the dry conditions, you definitely have to.”
The primary home on the property was not damaged. Crews were on scene for approximately two hours and received mutual aid from the Northern Stone and Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District. No injuries were reported.
