The Branson Salvation Army is now accepting applications from families who would like to participate in this year’s Christmas Toy Shop.
Annually hosted by Love INC. for several years, the Christmas Toy Shop, or the Toys for Tots Toy Store, program is now being taken over by the Branson Salvation Army, since Love INC. closed its doors in August.
Branson Salvation Army Capt. Linda McCormick said this program gives parents, who would otherwise be unable to afford to do so, the chance to pick out Christmas presents for their children. To be considered for participation in this program, McCormick said families must meet certain qualifications.
“They have to be a resident of Taney County. Technically they have to fall within the poverty guidelines, which have been raised this year due to COVID,” said McCormick. “They have to bring proof of residency in Taney County, they have to bring proof of the child in the home and photo ID. Then we will set them up with an appointment time the day of the distribution. That way they can come in and pick out toys for their children for Christmas.”
McCormick added that parents should bring along their children’s medical ID card as proof that the child is in the home. This program is open to parents with children ages zero to 17.
The Christmas Toy Shop is being held on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 at Our Lady of the Lake Parish Center in Branson. Due to COVID-19, McCormick explained that the toy shop will operate a little differently than it has in the past.
“This year because of COVID we have to be very careful, so the parents won’t actually be able to touch any of the toys. They will point to a toy and our volunteer, who will have gloves on and their mask, will put the toys in their bag for them,” said McCormick. “There will only be one parent allowed in the building the day of distribution, obviously because of COVID. We want to make sure everybody stays safe.”
McCormick said that she is estimating that they’ll be able to serve between 300 to 400 children in Taney County, which is why they’ll be accepting toy and clothing donations via a variety of methods.
“We prefer to have brand new items, because nobody wants a used toy at Christmas. Menards will be hosting a toy drive in the month of November,” said McCormick. “All of the angel tree tags will be out on the trees at Walmart, so you can pick an angel off that tree and look at the different toy options for that age. Because it’s a toy shop and not a pickup, we don’t put children’s names on the tags, because the parents are going to go shopping for their toy.
“Then you can drop toys off here at the church at 1114 Stanley anytime between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. We’re also hopefully going to have some toy boxes around town.”
The Christmas Toy Shop distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 18. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers who can assist them with the toy distribution on those two days.
McCormick added that while the program is not being represented by Toys for Tots this year, they’re working to make sure that will be the case for next Christmas.
“We won’t have Toys for Tots this year, because Love INC. was their contact and the legal representative for Toys for Tots in Branson,” McCormick said. “So that program won’t be going on; however, next year we will make sure we are the Toys for Tots representative in Branson.”
All Christmas Toy Shop applications must be dropped off at the Branson Salvation Army office, along with the required documentation, no later than Nov. 25 at 3 p.m.
To complete an application stop by the Branson Salvation Army office located at 1114 Stanley Ave. in Branson. Visit salvationarmybranson.org to download an application in advance or to learn more about the program.
