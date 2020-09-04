A second quarter financial update for the city of Branson was presented by the Director of Finance Jamie Rouch at the regular Aug. 25 aldermen meeting.
The following information from the presentation is year-to-date (YTD) numbers as of June 30, 2020.
All governmental funds:
- YTD as of 6/30/20, revenues were at $32,828,668 and expenditures were at $40,135,403.
- YTD as of 6/30/19, revenues were at $40,115,405 and expenditures were at $37,499,101.
General Fund Revenues by category:
- Licenses & permits: decreased by $320,078 from FY2019 and decreased $16,712 from FY2018.
- Court receipts: decreased $33,308 from FY2019 and decreased $27,704 from FY2018.
- Lease & rents: decreased by $267,225 from FY2019 and decreased $253,461 from FY2018. According to the presentation, a majority of the Hwy 76 lease revenue is calculated as a percentage of sales.
- Charges for services: this category is made up of administrative fees and shows a decrease of $42,041 from FY2019 and a decrease of $93,494 from FY2018.
General Fund:
- 2020 revenues are down $1,124,923 from 2019.
- 2020 expenditures are up $477,273 from 2019 due to the timing of the Property/Liability & Workers Comp. insurance annuity payment. In 2020 this payment was made in June for a total of $852,000 and in 2019 the payment was made in July.
Public Safety Fund:
- YTD subsidy from the General Fund is $3,268,432. This includes $81,858 for Code Enforcement employees that were reclassed from GF (general fund) to Police in September 2019.
- FY2020 YTD revenues are $2,362,797. This is excluding the General Fund subsidy.
- FY2020 YTD expenditures are $5,501,733.
General Fund Revenues & Expenses including transfers in/out:
- Revenues decreased by $1,124,642 from FY2019.
- Expenditures decreased $176,801 from FY2019.
Gross Sales Tax for all Governmental Funds:
- General Fund Sales Tax ended the Second Quarter FY2020 down 11.9% compared to FY2019.
- Tourism Tax ended down 44.7% for the Second Quarter.
- Transportation Tax ended down 11.9%.
- Public Safety Tax ended down 11.8%.
Sales Tax (Net of TIF) for all Governmental Funds:
- Net General Fund Sales Tax revenues for FY2020 are $500,210 less than FY2019. Making it a decrease of 12.4%.
- Net Tourism Sales Tax revenues for FY2020 are $1,766,455 less than FY2019. Making it a decrease of 45%.
Tourism Fund including transfers in/out:
- 2020 revenues are $1,974,567 less than 2019.
- 2020 expenditures and transfers out are $2,904,600 less than 2019.
Parks and Recreation Fund:
- YTD subsidy from the General Fund is $416,667. This is a decrease of $28,554 from FY2019.
- FY2020 operating revenues, which exclude the General Fund subsidy, decreased by $343,574 from FY2019.
- FY2020 expenditures decreased $177,810 from FY2019.
Water and Sewer including transfers in/out:
- FY2020 revenues are $86,006 less than FY2019.
- FY2020 expenditures are $495,248 less than FY2019.
Visit the ‘Agenda Center’ at bransonmo.gov for the full presentation.
